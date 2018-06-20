Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 20, 2018 | 10:45am EDT

Kim Jong Un visits Beijing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju walk upon arriving in Beijing, China. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju walk upon arriving in Beijing, China. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju walk upon arriving in Beijing, China. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping raise a toast in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping raise a toast in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping raise a toast in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju stand beside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju stand beside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju stand beside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju pose beside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju pose beside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju pose beside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
8 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks beside Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks beside Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks beside Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are welcomed upon their arrival in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are welcomed upon their arrival in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are welcomed upon their arrival in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he leaves North Korean embassy with his wife Ri Sol Ju in Beijing. Kyodo/via REUTERS

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he leaves North Korean embassy with his wife Ri Sol Ju in Beijing. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he leaves North Korean embassy with his wife Ri Sol Ju in Beijing. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un gets into a car as he leaves North Korean embassy in Beijing. Kyodo/via REUTERS

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un gets into a car as he leaves North Korean embassy in Beijing. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un gets into a car as he leaves North Korean embassy in Beijing. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
Police motorcycles accompany a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un through Chang'an Avenue in central Beijing. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Police motorcycles accompany a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un through Chang'an Avenue in central Beijing. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Police motorcycles accompany a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un through Chang'an Avenue in central Beijing. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 15
A vehicle of a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through Chang'an Avenue in central Beijing. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A vehicle of a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through Chang'an Avenue in central Beijing. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, June 20, 2018
A vehicle of a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through Chang'an Avenue in central Beijing. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 15
A car believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives down Chang'an Avenue towards Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A car believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives down Chang'an Avenue towards Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, June 19, 2018
A car believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives down Chang'an Avenue towards Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Next Slideshows

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent...

10:25am EDT
Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Indonesia searches for at least 192 passengers still missing two days after an overcrowded wooden ferry sank in one of the world's deepest volcanic lakes in...

10:20am EDT
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend illegal immigrants in Texas.

9:35am EDT
Outcry over family separation at border

Outcry over family separation at border

Protesters march against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry into the United States.

Jun 19 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal 1 - Morocco 0

Portugal 1 - Morocco 0

Portugal takes on Morocco in World Cup action.

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Tent city for immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration are housed in a tent city next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas.

Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Ferry disaster in Indonesia

Indonesia searches for at least 192 passengers still missing two days after an overcrowded wooden ferry sank in one of the world's deepest volcanic lakes in Sumatra.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Members of the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) Unit apprehend illegal immigrants in Texas.

Outcry over family separation at border

Outcry over family separation at border

Protesters march against the Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families suspected of illegal entry into the United States.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Russia 3 - Egypt 1

Russia 3 - Egypt 1

Russia takes on Egypt in World Cup action.

Senegal 2 - Poland 1

Senegal 2 - Poland 1

Poland takes on Senegal in World Cup action.

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan 2 - Colombia 1

Japan takes on Colombia in World Cup action.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast