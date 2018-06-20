Kim Jong Un visits Beijing
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju walk upon arriving in Beijing, China. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping raise a toast in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju stand beside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju pose beside Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks beside Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju are welcomed upon their arrival in Beijing. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he leaves North Korean embassy with his wife Ri Sol Ju in Beijing. Kyodo/via REUTERS
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un gets into a car as he leaves North Korean embassy in Beijing. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Police motorcycles accompany a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un through Chang'an Avenue in central Beijing. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A vehicle of a motorcade believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes its way through Chang'an Avenue in central Beijing. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A car believed to be carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un drives down Chang'an Avenue towards Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
