Kim Jong Un's field guidance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 8, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Samjiyon Potato Farina Production Factory in Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to a fruit orchard in Kwail county, South Hwanghae province in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 21, 2017. KCNA via...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Visits the Kumkop General Foodstuff Factory for Sportspersons in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 23, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the May 9 Catfish Farm in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 12, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the Wonsan Shoes Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 27, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 22, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 6, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 26, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju inspect the Songdowon General Foodstuff Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) July 25, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) August 7, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly built Ryongaksan Soap Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 29, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kumsong Tractor Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 15, 2017. KCNA via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 28, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un instructs the local government to prepare for the construction of the Ono Greenhouse in Kyongsong County, North Hamgyong Province, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under KPA Unit 313, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) November 23, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the newly-built Pyongyang City Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 10, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodelling site of the May Day Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 20, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son
Cecile Eledge, 61, acted as a surrogate for for her adult son and his husband giving birth to her granddaughter, Uma Louise Dougherty.
Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival
Style and scenes from Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Classical music kids of Ireland
Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border
Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
President Trump's Secret Service
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
President Trump brands Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, an unprecedented step that raises the specter of retaliation from Tehran.
Augusta hosts first women's tournament
Jennifer Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered golf history books when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion, hoisting the cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member.
Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry
Russian authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages in Russia's Far East.
Academy of Country Music Awards
Highlights from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Remembering Rwanda's genocide
Rwanda began a week of solemn ceremonies on Sunday to commemorate the lives of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus murdered during the Rwandan genocide, a three-month-killing spree that began 25 years ago.