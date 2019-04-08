Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 8, 2019 | 2:46pm EDT

Kim Jong Un's field guidance

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 05, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles during a visit to the Chonji Lubricant Factory, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 6, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
1 / 21
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 8, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 8, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un visits Taesong Department Store just before its opening, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 8, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
2 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Samjiyon Potato Farina Production Factory in Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Samjiyon Potato Farina Production Factory in Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 03, 2019
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Samjiyon Potato Farina Production Factory in Samjiyon County, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
3 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to a fruit orchard in Kwail county, South Hwanghae province in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 21, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to a fruit orchard in Kwail county, South Hwanghae province in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 21, 2017. KCNA via...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during a visit to a fruit orchard in Kwail county, South Hwanghae province in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 21, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
4 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Visits the Kumkop General Foodstuff Factory for Sportspersons in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 23, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Visits the Kumkop General Foodstuff Factory for Sportspersons in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 23, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Visits the Kumkop General Foodstuff Factory for Sportspersons in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 23, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
5 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the May 9 Catfish Farm in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 12, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the May 9 Catfish Farm in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 12, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the May 9 Catfish Farm in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 12, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
6 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the Wonsan Shoes Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 27, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the Wonsan Shoes Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 27, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance at the Wonsan Shoes Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 27, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
7 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 22, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 22, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage, which is close to completion, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 22, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
8 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 6, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 6, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Songdowon International Children's Camp in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang July 6, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
9 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 26, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 26, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance during his visit to the completed Pyongyang Baby Home and Orphanage, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 26, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
10 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) June 2, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
11 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju inspect the Songdowon General Foodstuff Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) July 25, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju inspect the Songdowon General Foodstuff Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) July 25, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 25, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju inspect the Songdowon General Foodstuff Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) July 25, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
12 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) August 7, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) August 7, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) August 7, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
13 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly built Ryongaksan Soap Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 29, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly built Ryongaksan Soap Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 29, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 29, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly built Ryongaksan Soap Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 29, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
14 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kumsong Tractor Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 15, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kumsong Tractor Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 15, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 14, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kumsong Tractor Factory in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 15, 2017. KCNA via Reuters
Close
15 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 28, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 28, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 28, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
16 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un instructs the local government to prepare for the construction of the Ono Greenhouse in Kyongsong County, North Hamgyong Province, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) August 17, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un instructs the local government to prepare for the construction of the Ono Greenhouse in Kyongsong County, North Hamgyong Province, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)...more

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un instructs the local government to prepare for the construction of the Ono Greenhouse in Kyongsong County, North Hamgyong Province, North Korea, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) August 17, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
17 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under KPA Unit 313, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) November 23, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under KPA Unit 313, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) November 23, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station under KPA Unit 313, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) November 23, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
18 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the newly-built Pyongyang City Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 10, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the newly-built Pyongyang City Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 10, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the newly-built Pyongyang City Mushroom Farm in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang January 10, 2015. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
19 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodelling site of the May Day Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 20, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodelling site of the May Day Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 20, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 20, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodelling site of the May Day Stadium in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 20, 2014. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
20 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to Farm No. 1116 under KPA Unit 810, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang September 13, 2016. KCNA via REUTERS
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son

Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son

Next Slideshows

Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son

Nebraska grandmother acts as surrogate for gay son

Cecile Eledge, 61, acted as a surrogate for for her adult son and his husband giving birth to her granddaughter, Uma Louise Dougherty.

Apr 05 2019
Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival

Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival

Style and scenes from Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival.

Apr 05 2019
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Apr 03 2019
Classical music kids of Ireland

Classical music kids of Ireland

Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.

Apr 02 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border

Undocumented migrants are apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio Grande in Texas.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

President Trump's Secret Service

President Trump's Secret Service

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

President Trump brands Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization, an unprecedented step that raises the specter of retaliation from Tehran.

Augusta hosts first women's tournament

Augusta hosts first women's tournament

Jennifer Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered golf history books when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion, hoisting the cup at a club that just seven years ago did not have a single woman member.

Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry

Russia's 'whale prison' to close after outcry

Russian authorities have decided to free nearly 100 whales held in cages in Russia's Far East.

Academy of Country Music Awards

Academy of Country Music Awards

Highlights from the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Remembering Rwanda's genocide

Remembering Rwanda's genocide

Rwanda began a week of solemn ceremonies on Sunday to commemorate the lives of 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus murdered during the Rwandan genocide, a three-month-killing spree that began 25 years ago.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast