Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 5. At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to the nursing...more
Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to the two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S....more
Medics wheel out a person on a stretcher from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Carmen Gray hugs her sister, Bridget Parkhill, after discussing concerns about coughing exhibited by their mother, Susan Hailey, who is a resident at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
A woman knocks on her mother's window to get her attention at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder
Kirkland Police Recruit Chris Plourd (L) and another member, who wished to remain anonymous, deliver groceries to Kirkland Fire Station 21 where firefighters are in quarantine, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Medics in disposable gowns and masks talk outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Medics load a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Todd Campbell and his brother, Charlie Campbell, talk to their father through a window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Bonnie Holstad holds a sign explaining concern for her husband, Ken Holstad, who is a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics prepare to transfer a patient to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
A worker coughs into her arm as she accepts pizza from a delivery driver at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Kirkland Deputy Fire Chief Dave Van Valkenburg works as fire, police and city staff coordinate their response to the coronavirus, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A PowerPoint presentation is pictured on a laptop at the city's Emergency Operations Center, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
A medic transports a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
A discarded glove lies on the street in front of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics consult one another after loading a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Healthcare workers unload oxygen therapy devices at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics transfer a patient to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
A man pushes a garbage can while wearing a mask while a woman uses a hand sanitizer dispenser at the Life Care Center, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder
A healthcare worker pushes a woman in a wheelchair to be driven by car from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder
Firefighters and medics wait near an ambulance in a staging area at the North Kirkland Community Center, a short drive from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
A healthcare worker waits for a delivery at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder
Pastor Jonathan Wolfgang talks to three employees from the Life Care Center of Kirkland as he delivers donations from Northshore Community Church, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder
Medics transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder
A staff member wearing a mask receives bags of supplies at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A worker takes off his face mask and uses a hand sanitizer station at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Workers unload personal protective equipment, including goggles and gloves, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
A medic in a mask and disposable gown walks out of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Ambulances are seen in the parking lot of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
