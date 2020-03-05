Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2020 | 5:30pm EST

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 5. At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to the nursing facility in a Seattle suburb. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 5. At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to the nursing...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy Campbell, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington, March 5. At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to the nursing facility in a Seattle suburb. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
1 / 30
Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to the two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 1, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to the two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Medics and other healthcare workers transfer a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to the two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 1, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 30
Medics wheel out a person on a stretcher from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Medics wheel out a person on a stretcher from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Medics wheel out a person on a stretcher from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
3 / 30
Carmen Gray hugs her sister, Bridget Parkhill, after discussing concerns about coughing exhibited by their mother, Susan Hailey, who is a resident at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Carmen Gray hugs her sister, Bridget Parkhill, after discussing concerns about coughing exhibited by their mother, Susan Hailey, who is a resident at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Carmen Gray hugs her sister, Bridget Parkhill, after discussing concerns about coughing exhibited by their mother, Susan Hailey, who is a resident at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
4 / 30
A woman knocks on her mother's window to get her attention at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder

A woman knocks on her mother's window to get her attention at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A woman knocks on her mother's window to get her attention at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
5 / 30
Kirkland Police Recruit Chris Plourd (L) and another member, who wished to remain anonymous, deliver groceries to Kirkland Fire Station 21 where firefighters are in quarantine, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Kirkland Police Recruit Chris Plourd (L) and another member, who wished to remain anonymous, deliver groceries to Kirkland Fire Station 21 where firefighters are in quarantine, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Kirkland Police Recruit Chris Plourd (L) and another member, who wished to remain anonymous, deliver groceries to Kirkland Fire Station 21 where firefighters are in quarantine, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
6 / 30
Medics in disposable gowns and masks talk outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Medics in disposable gowns and masks talk outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Medics in disposable gowns and masks talk outside the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
7 / 30
Medics load a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Medics load a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Medics load a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 30
Todd Campbell and his brother, Charlie Campbell, talk to their father through a window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Todd Campbell and his brother, Charlie Campbell, talk to their father through a window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Todd Campbell and his brother, Charlie Campbell, talk to their father through a window at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 30
Bonnie Holstad holds a sign explaining concern for her husband, Ken Holstad, who is a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Bonnie Holstad holds a sign explaining concern for her husband, Ken Holstad, who is a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Bonnie Holstad holds a sign explaining concern for her husband, Ken Holstad, who is a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 30
Medics prepare to transfer a patient to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Medics prepare to transfer a patient to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Medics prepare to transfer a patient to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 30
A worker coughs into her arm as she accepts pizza from a delivery driver at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

A worker coughs into her arm as she accepts pizza from a delivery driver at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A worker coughs into her arm as she accepts pizza from a delivery driver at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
12 / 30
Kirkland Deputy Fire Chief Dave Van Valkenburg works as fire, police and city staff coordinate their response to the coronavirus, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Kirkland Deputy Fire Chief Dave Van Valkenburg works as fire, police and city staff coordinate their response to the coronavirus, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Kirkland Deputy Fire Chief Dave Van Valkenburg works as fire, police and city staff coordinate their response to the coronavirus, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
13 / 30
A PowerPoint presentation is pictured on a laptop at the city's Emergency Operations Center, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A PowerPoint presentation is pictured on a laptop at the city's Emergency Operations Center, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A PowerPoint presentation is pictured on a laptop at the city's Emergency Operations Center, March 2. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
14 / 30
A medic transports a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

A medic transports a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A medic transports a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
15 / 30
A discarded glove lies on the street in front of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

A discarded glove lies on the street in front of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A discarded glove lies on the street in front of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
16 / 30
Medics consult one another after loading a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Medics consult one another after loading a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Medics consult one another after loading a person into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
17 / 30
Healthcare workers unload oxygen therapy devices at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder

Healthcare workers unload oxygen therapy devices at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Healthcare workers unload oxygen therapy devices at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
18 / 30
Medics transfer a patient to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Medics transfer a patient to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Medics transfer a patient to an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
19 / 30
A man pushes a garbage can while wearing a mask while a woman uses a hand sanitizer dispenser at the Life Care Center, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder

A man pushes a garbage can while wearing a mask while a woman uses a hand sanitizer dispenser at the Life Care Center, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A man pushes a garbage can while wearing a mask while a woman uses a hand sanitizer dispenser at the Life Care Center, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
20 / 30
A healthcare worker pushes a woman in a wheelchair to be driven by car from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder

A healthcare worker pushes a woman in a wheelchair to be driven by car from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
A healthcare worker pushes a woman in a wheelchair to be driven by car from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 5. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
21 / 30
Firefighters and medics wait near an ambulance in a staging area at the North Kirkland Community Center, a short drive from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters and medics wait near an ambulance in a staging area at the North Kirkland Community Center, a short drive from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Firefighters and medics wait near an ambulance in a staging area at the North Kirkland Community Center, a short drive from the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
22 / 30
A healthcare worker waits for a delivery at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder

A healthcare worker waits for a delivery at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
A healthcare worker waits for a delivery at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 2. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
23 / 30
Pastor Jonathan Wolfgang talks to three employees from the Life Care Center of Kirkland as he delivers donations from Northshore Community Church, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder

Pastor Jonathan Wolfgang talks to three employees from the Life Care Center of Kirkland as he delivers donations from Northshore Community Church, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Pastor Jonathan Wolfgang talks to three employees from the Life Care Center of Kirkland as he delivers donations from Northshore Community Church, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
24 / 30
Medics transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder

Medics transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Medics transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 3. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
25 / 30
A staff member wearing a mask receives bags of supplies at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A staff member wearing a mask receives bags of supplies at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A staff member wearing a mask receives bags of supplies at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
26 / 30
A worker takes off his face mask and uses a hand sanitizer station at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A worker takes off his face mask and uses a hand sanitizer station at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A worker takes off his face mask and uses a hand sanitizer station at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
27 / 30
Workers unload personal protective equipment, including goggles and gloves, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Workers unload personal protective equipment, including goggles and gloves, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Workers unload personal protective equipment, including goggles and gloves, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
28 / 30
A medic in a mask and disposable gown walks out of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A medic in a mask and disposable gown walks out of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2020
A medic in a mask and disposable gown walks out of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 4. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
29 / 30
Ambulances are seen in the parking lot of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Ambulances are seen in the parking lot of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
Ambulances are seen in the parking lot of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, March 1. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

4:08pm EST
Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus...

4:00pm EST
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2:35pm EST
Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

Scenes from Italy the day after a government decree to close cinemas and schools, urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each...

2:25pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Inside Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo shares images from inside Italy's 'red zone', areas placed under quarantine at the heart of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

Coronavirus turns Italian life upside down

Scenes from Italy the day after a government decree to close cinemas and schools, urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one meter to each other.

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece has repulsed nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House, ends her campaign, according to a source close to her campaign.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 100 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

Coronavirus grips Italy in Europe's worst outbreak

Italy closed all schools and universities and prepared other emergency measures to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's worst-hit country as the death toll surpassed 100 and number of cases jumped over 3,000.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast