Kiss a Ginger Day
Hollie Herridge, aged 10, poses for a photograph to celebrate 'Kiss a Ginger Day' on the 10-year anniversary of the anti-bullying day, in Dublin, Ireland, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Chris and Niamh Behan take part in 'Kiss a Ginger Day'. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Twins Oisin (left) and Ollie Kiernan, aged 4, eat ice cream while posing for a photograph. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People with red hair, including Aishling Griffiths, aged 7, take a selfie. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Ellie Bermingham. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Katie Bermingham. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Founder of 'Kiss a Ginger Day' Derek Forgie from Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Emer Kenny, aged 9. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Miller Berryman, aged 9. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Grace Bermingham, aged 12. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People with red hair celebrate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Aishling Griffiths, aged 7. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sarah Ennis, aged 34. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Catherine Steward, aged 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Sophie Ni Lainn, aged 7. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Chloe Steward, aged 16. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Chris Behan. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Hollie Herridge, aged 10, laughs as the wind blows her hair in her face. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
