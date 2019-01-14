Edition:
Kiss a Ginger Day

Hollie Herridge, aged 10, poses for a photograph to celebrate 'Kiss a Ginger Day' on the 10-year anniversary of the anti-bullying day, in Dublin, Ireland, January 12, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Chris and Niamh Behan take part in 'Kiss a Ginger Day'. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Twins Oisin (left) and Ollie Kiernan, aged 4, eat ice cream while posing for a photograph. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People with red hair, including Aishling Griffiths, aged 7, take a selfie. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Ellie Bermingham. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Katie Bermingham. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Founder of 'Kiss a Ginger Day' Derek Forgie from Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Emer Kenny, aged 9. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Miller Berryman, aged 9. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Grace Bermingham, aged 12. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People with red hair celebrate. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Aishling Griffiths, aged 7. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sarah Ennis, aged 34. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Catherine Steward, aged 11. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Sophie Ni Lainn, aged 7. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Chloe Steward, aged 16. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Chris Behan. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Hollie Herridge, aged 10, laughs as the wind blows her hair in her face. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

