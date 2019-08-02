Kitty couture at New York cat fashion show
Sakie wears a turban at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel s annual cat fashion show in Manhattan, New York, August 1, 2019. Ten 'mewdels' hit the catwalk at the annual show to raise awareness for animal rescue and adoption. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wasabi (R) yawns backstage. The theme of this year's show was "It's a Small World." The cats represented countries including Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
All the proceeds of the event went to the Mayor's Alliance for New York City Animals, which helps find homes for stray cats and dogs. "We want people to be aware that adoption is the only option," said event organizer Alice De Almeida. REUTERS/Jeenah...more
Canoli wears a hat backstage. The evening featured looks designed by animal fashion designer Ada Nieves. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Meril was dressed as an ancient Egyptian. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Thunder Folds Cat wears a funk-inspired look. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Balboo wears a patriotic flag hat backstage. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Hamlet sits on the front desk at the Algonquin Hotel. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Mrs. Parberry wore a flamenco-inspired look. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Wasabi wears a traditional Chinese outfit on the runway. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Thunder Folds Cat arrives before the show. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Two opera singers sing during the show. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Mrs. Parberry channels the flamenco look. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Sakie wears a turban atop its pillowy perch. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Figaro wears an American patriotic look. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Sakie wears a turban. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Next Slideshows
Sao Paulo's only female jockey
Jeane Alves, the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was one of the two women riding in the Brazil Grand Prix last year.
Our ocean of plastic
Globally, public awareness is growing about the harm being done by plastic, which hurts marine life and instead of biodegrading breaks down into ubiquitous...
Hundreds of hot air balloons over France
Hundreds of hot air balloons take to the skies at the Mondial Air Ballons festival in Chambley, France, in an attempt to break the 2017 record of 456 balloons...
Teenager nabs $3 million prize in Fortnite gaming tournament
American teenager Kyle Giersdorf won $3 million after taking the top prize in a tournament in New York for the popular online video game Fortnite.
MORE IN PICTURES
More than 500 teeth removed from boy's mouth in India
Doctors removed 526 tooth-like structures from the mouth of a 7-year-old boy complaining of pain and swelling in Chennai, India, after they found a large lesion with multiple hard structures in the right side of his jaw.
Top sports photos of July
A selection of some of our top sports photography from July 2019.
Artifacts of the slave trade
Ahead of the 400-year anniversary, Reuters photographers visited museums in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, South Africa and Britain displaying items from the Africa to North America slave trade.
Sao Paulo's only female jockey
Jeane Alves, the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was one of the two women riding in the Brazil Grand Prix last year.
How each candidate performed in the second Democratic debate
The second round of Democratic presidential primary debates laid bare sharp ideological divides as 20 White House hopefuls wrestled with a central question: Between centrist and progressive agendas, what is the best way to defeat Republican President Donald Trump next year?
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Photos of the month: July
Our top photos from July 2019.
Democratic 2020 candidates face off in second night of Detroit debates
The second half of 20 Democratic presidential candidates square off in Detroit, in the second round of debates in the 2020 nominating contest.
Boris Johnson's first week as British PM
Images from Boris Johnson's first week as British Prime Minister.