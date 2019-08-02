Edition:
United States
Fri Aug 2, 2019

Kitty couture at New York cat fashion show

Sakie wears a turban at backstage before the Algonquin Hotel s annual cat fashion show in Manhattan, New York, August 1, 2019. Ten 'mewdels' hit the catwalk at the annual show to raise awareness for animal rescue and adoption. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Wasabi (R) yawns backstage. The theme of this year's show was "It's a Small World." The cats represented countries including Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
All the proceeds of the event went to the Mayor's Alliance for New York City Animals, which helps find homes for stray cats and dogs. "We want people to be aware that adoption is the only option," said event organizer Alice De Almeida. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Canoli wears a hat backstage. The evening featured looks designed by animal fashion designer Ada Nieves. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Meril was dressed as an ancient Egyptian. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Thunder Folds Cat wears a funk-inspired look. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Balboo wears a patriotic flag hat backstage. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Hamlet sits on the front desk at the Algonquin Hotel. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Mrs. Parberry wore a flamenco-inspired look. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Wasabi wears a traditional Chinese outfit on the runway. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Thunder Folds Cat arrives before the show. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Two opera singers sing during the show. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Mrs. Parberry channels the flamenco look. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Sakie wears a turban atop its pillowy perch. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Figaro wears an American patriotic look. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
Sakie wears a turban. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, August 01, 2019
