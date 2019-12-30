Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes a hand with people in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. An assailant who stabbed five people attending a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism appears to have...more
People gather at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the attack in the small town of Monsey, which followed days of anti-Semitic incidents in the New York City area, was an...more
A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard ahead of gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after the stabbing, in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
A woman holds candles while standing in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg celebrates with people the arrival of a new Torah at his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. According to Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, the attacker had his face...more
A man holds a sign outside the home of rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Two men talk during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) talks during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg celebrates with people the arrival of a new Torah at his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg is seen in a patrol vehicle near his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People gather at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A police officer in white clothes exits the house where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jewish people walk in front of the house where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29. 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jewish people try to reach the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
