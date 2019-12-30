Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Dec 29, 2019 | 9:30pm EST

Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes a hand with people in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. An assailant who stabbed five people attending a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism appears to have been acting alone, police said on Sunday. Grafton Thomas, 37, is accused of attempted murder after bursting in to the Hanukkah celebration on Saturday night in Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City. Police said he fled and was later arrested in Manhattan by two officers who were on the lookout for his car. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes a hand with people in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. An assailant who stabbed five people attending a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism appears to have...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg shakes a hand with people in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. An assailant who stabbed five people attending a party at an Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism appears to have been acting alone, police said on Sunday. Grafton Thomas, 37, is accused of attempted murder after bursting in to the Hanukkah celebration on Saturday night in Rockland County, about 30 miles north of New York City. Police said he fled and was later arrested in Manhattan by two officers who were on the lookout for his car. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
1 / 19
People gather at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the attack in the small town of Monsey, which followed days of anti-Semitic incidents in the New York City area, was an act of domestic terrorism. "These are people who intend to create mass harm, mass violence, generate fear based on race, color, creed," Cuomo told reporters after meeting with some of the victims. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People gather at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the attack in the small town of Monsey, which followed days of anti-Semitic incidents in the New York City area, was an...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
People gather at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the attack in the small town of Monsey, which followed days of anti-Semitic incidents in the New York City area, was an act of domestic terrorism. "These are people who intend to create mass harm, mass violence, generate fear based on race, color, creed," Cuomo told reporters after meeting with some of the victims. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
2 / 19
A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard ahead of gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after the stabbing, in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard ahead of gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after the stabbing, in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard ahead of gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims after the stabbing, in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
3 / 19
A woman holds candles while standing in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

A woman holds candles while standing in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A woman holds candles while standing in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
4 / 19
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg celebrates with people the arrival of a new Torah at his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. According to Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, the attacker had his face partially covered with a scarf when he stabbed five people, two of whom were in critical condition. "One of the rabbi's children was also stabbed," Gestetner told reporters. One witness who was at the rabbi's home said he began praying for his life when he saw the assailant remove a large knife from a case. "It was about the size of a broomstick," Aron Kohn told the New York Times. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg celebrates with people the arrival of a new Torah at his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. According to Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, the attacker had his face...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg celebrates with people the arrival of a new Torah at his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. According to Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, the attacker had his face partially covered with a scarf when he stabbed five people, two of whom were in critical condition. "One of the rabbi's children was also stabbed," Gestetner told reporters. One witness who was at the rabbi's home said he began praying for his life when he saw the assailant remove a large knife from a case. "It was about the size of a broomstick," Aron Kohn told the New York Times. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
5 / 19
A man holds a sign outside the home of rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A man holds a sign outside the home of rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A man holds a sign outside the home of rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
6 / 19
Two men talk during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Two men talk during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Two men talk during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
7 / 19
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) talks during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) talks during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) talks during a gathering at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
8 / 19
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
9 / 19
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
10 / 19
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
People gather at Grand Army Plaza in solidarity with the victims in Brooklyn, New York City, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Close
11 / 19
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg celebrates with people the arrival of a new Torah at his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg celebrates with people the arrival of a new Torah at his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg celebrates with people the arrival of a new Torah at his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
12 / 19
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg is seen in a patrol vehicle near his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg is seen in a patrol vehicle near his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg is seen in a patrol vehicle near his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
13 / 19
People gather at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People gather at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
People gather at Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg's residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
14 / 19
A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A Jewish man walks near the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 19
A police officer in white clothes exits the house where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A police officer in white clothes exits the house where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
A police officer in white clothes exits the house where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 19
Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Jewish people try to take a look of the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 19
Jewish people walk in front of the house where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29. 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jewish people walk in front of the house where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29. 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Jewish people walk in front of the house where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29. 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 19
Jewish people try to reach the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Jewish people try to reach the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Jewish people try to reach the area where 5 people were stabbed at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukka...

Next Slideshows

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights.

1:20pm EST
Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

1:00am EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 27 2019
Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a...

Dec 27 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.

15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami

15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami

(Warning: graphic content) December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse.

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides non-Muslim minorities a pathway to Indian citizenship.

Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

Venice under water again

Venice under water again

Venice is flooded by high tides during the holidays, just a month after the Italian city suffered its worst week of flooding since records began in 1872.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast