Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg celebrates with people the arrival of a new Torah at his residence in Monsey, New York, December 29, 2019. According to Yossi Gestetner, co-founder of the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council, the attacker had his face partially covered with a scarf when he stabbed five people, two of whom were in critical condition. "One of the rabbi's children was also stabbed," Gestetner told reporters. One witness who was at the rabbi's home said he began praying for his life when he saw the assailant remove a large knife from a case. "It was about the size of a broomstick," Aron Kohn told the New York Times. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

