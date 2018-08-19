Kofi Annan: 1938 - 2018
U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan addresses a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan listens during the 61st General Assembly of the United Nations at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 19, 2006. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan (L) and Korean Foreign Minister and President of the General Assembly Han Seung Soo show their medals and certificate during the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, December 10, 2001. Annan received the...more
Former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan displays a AK47 gun transformed to a guitar at Vienna's U.N. headquarters September 11, 2007. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Joint Special Envoy for Syria, Kofi Annan looks out of a window from his office before a meeting with Major-General Robert Mood of Norway at the United Nations in Geneva July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan consoles family members of victims of a massacre by pro-Indonesia militia in Liquisa, 30 km west of DIli, East Timor, February 17, 2000. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (R) talks with former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan in Nairobi February 1, 2008. REUTERS/Bernat Armangue/Pool
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat (L) laughs with Secretary General of the U.N. Kofi Annan (R) a press conference after a meeting in the Hotel Seehof in Davos January 28, 2001. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) speaks with U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan during a luncheon in honor of heads of state and delegations at the United Nations in New York, September 21, 1999. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
U.S. President George W. Bush (R) listens to U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan during their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
Cuba's President Fidel Castro (R) is visited by U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan in Havana, September 14, 2006, where world leaders will be attending the Non-Aligned Movement summit. REUTERS/Juventud Rebelde/Handout
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter (C, back), former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan (2nd R) and other members of the Elders group at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, April...more
Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi (L) listens to U.N. -Arab League Envoy on Syria Kofi Annan after a meeting aside of the 19th session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) meets U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan in Damascus March 10, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
French President Jacques Chirac listens to U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan during the Franco-African Summit in Paris, February 21, 2003. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Kofi Annan, Joint Special Envoy of the United Nations and the Arab League for Syria, pose before the Action Group on Syria meeting at the United Nation's Headquarters in Geneva June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Haraz...more
Pope John Paul II gestures as he chats with United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan during a private meeting at the Pope's library in the Vatican February 18, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
Pope Francis greets Kofi Annan during a private audience at the Vatican November 6, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan (L) arrives with "Make Poverty History" organizer Bob Geldof (C) and U2 lead singer Bono for a session of the G8 summit in Gleneagles, Scotland, July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Alistair Grant/Pool
United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan speaks at a meeting on counter terrorism, while Chinese Foreign Minister Tang Jiaxuan (L) and French Foreign Minister Dominique Galouzeau de Villepin listen, in the Security Council at the United Nations in...more
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan reaches to touch a small Albanian refugee girl as he visits the Stankovic refugee camp in Macedonia, May 19, 1999. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan looks on during a news conference in Nairobi, Kenya, February 8, 2008. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan smiles as he speaks with journalists at a news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran September 3, 2006. REUTERS/Raheb
Former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan (R) sits with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown (2nd R) and Church leaders Cardinal Keith O'Brien (2nd L) and Moderator of the Church of Scotland Alan McDonald (L) at the Gleneagles...more
United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan (L) speaks with United States Secretary of State Colin Powell in the U.N. Security Council chamber prior to an address to the Council by Dr. Hans Blix, Chairman of the United Nations Monitoring Verification...more
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Dominique Strauss-Kahn (L), and former UN General Secretary and President of the Global Humanitarian Forum Kofi Annan shake hands as Tanzania's President Jakaya Kikwete (C) looks on before attending...more
UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan (R) and his wife Ann (2nd R) greet U.S. President George W. Bush (2nd L) and first lady Laura Bush (L) in St. Peter's Square at the start of the funeral for Pope John Paul II at the Vatican April 8, 2005....more
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan (C) and Commander of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Alain Pellegrini (2nd R) arrive to visit troops at the U.N. base in Naqoura near the port city of Tyre (Soure), Lebanon August 29, 2006....more
U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan leaves after a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Chair of the Africa Progress Panel, Kofi Annan, attends a media launch of the Africa Progress Report 2014 in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
