Korean families separated by war meet after 65 years
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas. Yonhap via REUTERS
About 90 families from North and South Korea wept and embraced on Monday as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades. Yonhap via REUTERS
The brief reunions are set to total just 11 hours over the next three days in the North's tourist resort of Mount Kumgang after the neighbors renewed exchanges this year following a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs. Yonhap via...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to the reunion events at a summit in April. Yonhap via REUTERS
About 330 South Koreans from 89 families, many in wheelchairs, embraced 185 separated relatives from the North with tears, joy and disbelief. Some struggled to recognize family not glimpsed in more than 60 years. Yonhap via REUTERS
The separated families are victims of a decades-long political gridlock since the 1950-53 war ended in a truce rather than a peace treaty, with ties increasingly strained as Pyongyang rapidly stepped up its weapons programs. Yonhap via REUTERS
More than 57,000 South Korean survivors have registered for the family reunions, which usually end in painful farewells. Yonhap via REUTERS
For years, Seoul has called for regular meetings between separated families, including the use of video conferences, but the program often fell victim to fragile ties. Yonhap via REUTERS
Ninety-three families from both sides of the border had been initially due to hold a three-day gathering from Monday, but four South Korean members canceled at the last minute because of poor health, the Red Cross said. Yonhap via REUTERS
The reunions, which began in 1985, can be a traumatic experience, say survivors, who know they are unlikely to see their relatives again, since many are 80 or older and first-timers typically get priority for visits. Yonhap via REUTERS
About 132,600 individuals were listed as separated families by the end of July. Of the 57,000 survivors, 41.2 percent are in their 80s and 21.4 percent in their 90s, government data show. Yonhap via REUTERS
Many brought gifts of clothing, medicine and food for their North Korean relatives, since anything deemed extravagant by Pyongyang was unlikely to pass muster. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, near the demilitarized zone. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, near the demilitarized zone. Yonhap via REUTERS
North and South Korean family members meet during a reunion at North Korea's Mount Kumgang resort, near the demilitarized zone. Yonhap via REUTERS
