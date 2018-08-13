Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 13, 2018 | 7:25pm EDT

Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight

Attendees dance to K-pop songs at KCON USA, billed as the world's largest Korean culture convention and music festival, in Los Angeles, California, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees dance to K-pop songs at KCON USA, billed as the world's largest Korean culture convention and music festival, in Los Angeles, California, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees dance to K-pop songs at KCON USA, billed as the world's largest Korean culture convention and music festival, in Los Angeles, California, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 20
Attendees and K-pop fans participate at KCON USA. Tens of thousands of fans eagerly rode the wave of Korean pop or K-pop at a convention in Los Angeles, the world's entertainment capital, at a time when a boy band's success in America is giving new hope to many stars in the music genre. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees and K-pop fans participate at KCON USA. Tens of thousands of fans eagerly rode the wave of Korean pop or K-pop at a convention in Los Angeles, the world's entertainment capital, at a time when a boy band's success in America is giving new...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees and K-pop fans participate at KCON USA. Tens of thousands of fans eagerly rode the wave of Korean pop or K-pop at a convention in Los Angeles, the world's entertainment capital, at a time when a boy band's success in America is giving new hope to many stars in the music genre. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 20
An attendee arrives at KCON USA. Several Korean-Americans were among the performers at the seventh annual KCON, an event for all things tied to "Hallyu," or the "Korean Wave" of popular culture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee arrives at KCON USA. Several Korean-Americans were among the performers at the seventh annual KCON, an event for all things tied to "Hallyu," or the "Korean Wave" of popular culture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
An attendee arrives at KCON USA. Several Korean-Americans were among the performers at the seventh annual KCON, an event for all things tied to "Hallyu," or the "Korean Wave" of popular culture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 20
Attendee Denisha tries on a traditional Korean costume at KCON USA. Many Americans were given their first taste of K-pop via the viral success of rapper Psy's music video "Gangnam Style" in 2012. This year, another Korean act's growing fan base in the United States has K-pop stars, including some who grew up in America, thinking they too could win fame in the United States. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Denisha tries on a traditional Korean costume at KCON USA. Many Americans were given their first taste of K-pop via the viral success of rapper Psy's music video "Gangnam Style" in 2012. This year, another Korean act's growing fan base in...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendee Denisha tries on a traditional Korean costume at KCON USA. Many Americans were given their first taste of K-pop via the viral success of rapper Psy's music video "Gangnam Style" in 2012. This year, another Korean act's growing fan base in the United States has K-pop stars, including some who grew up in America, thinking they too could win fame in the United States. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 20
Attendees take selfies with cardboard cutout figures. In June, the boy band BTS became the first K-pop group to top the Billboard 200 album chart, with "Love Yourself: Tear." "We K-pop artists are really proud of them, because we know how hard it is to make it in the industry," Ailee, a U.S.-born K-pop star whose given name is Yejin Lee, said in a phone interview. "The fact that they opened up those doors and cleared the way for us, it's a huge hope for us," said Ailee, who performed at KCON. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees take selfies with cardboard cutout figures. In June, the boy band BTS became the first K-pop group to top the Billboard 200 album chart, with "Love Yourself: Tear." "We K-pop artists are really proud of them, because we know how hard it is...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees take selfies with cardboard cutout figures. In June, the boy band BTS became the first K-pop group to top the Billboard 200 album chart, with "Love Yourself: Tear." "We K-pop artists are really proud of them, because we know how hard it is to make it in the industry," Ailee, a U.S.-born K-pop star whose given name is Yejin Lee, said in a phone interview. "The fact that they opened up those doors and cleared the way for us, it's a huge hope for us," said Ailee, who performed at KCON. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 20
Attendees and K-pop fans line-up at KCON USA. Ailee, whose hit singles include "U & I" and "Heaven," went to high school in New Jersey and grew up listening to Beyonce and Mariah Carey, all while consuming a steady diet of movies and television shows from South Korea. Ailee, 29, said that years ago, when she was trying to find a career in the U.S. entertainment industry, she was told fans would not want to emulate someone like her. "They told me it's difficult for people who are Caucasian or black or Latino to feel that way toward an Asian person," said Ailee, who declined to say which U.S. entertainment companies turned her down. Ailee moved to South Korea nearly a decade ago, and was signed by an entertainment company there. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees and K-pop fans line-up at KCON USA. Ailee, whose hit singles include "U & I" and "Heaven," went to high school in New Jersey and grew up listening to Beyonce and Mariah Carey, all while consuming a steady diet of movies and television shows...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees and K-pop fans line-up at KCON USA. Ailee, whose hit singles include "U & I" and "Heaven," went to high school in New Jersey and grew up listening to Beyonce and Mariah Carey, all while consuming a steady diet of movies and television shows from South Korea. Ailee, 29, said that years ago, when she was trying to find a career in the U.S. entertainment industry, she was told fans would not want to emulate someone like her. "They told me it's difficult for people who are Caucasian or black or Latino to feel that way toward an Asian person," said Ailee, who declined to say which U.S. entertainment companies turned her down. Ailee moved to South Korea nearly a decade ago, and was signed by an entertainment company there. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 20
Alexandra Reid performs. Several other Korean-American performers have also turned to K-pop as their path to music careers. They include several past winners of televised singing competitions in South Korea, as well as members of the groups Girls Generation and Seventeen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alexandra Reid performs. Several other Korean-American performers have also turned to K-pop as their path to music careers. They include several past winners of televised singing competitions in South Korea, as well as members of the groups Girls...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Alexandra Reid performs. Several other Korean-American performers have also turned to K-pop as their path to music careers. They include several past winners of televised singing competitions in South Korea, as well as members of the groups Girls Generation and Seventeen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 20
An attendee takes a selfie. K-pop acts sing or rap in Korean, often with snippets of English. On the Web, where K-pop fandom thrives, many music videos include subtitles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee takes a selfie. K-pop acts sing or rap in Korean, often with snippets of English. On the Web, where K-pop fandom thrives, many music videos include subtitles. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
An attendee takes a selfie. K-pop acts sing or rap in Korean, often with snippets of English. On the Web, where K-pop fandom thrives, many music videos include subtitles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 20
Attendees test makeup. But language was no barrier at KCON, even though most attendees were not of Korean descent. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees test makeup. But language was no barrier at KCON, even though most attendees were not of Korean descent. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees test makeup. But language was no barrier at KCON, even though most attendees were not of Korean descent. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 20
Attendees look at their phones as they participate at KCON USA. Attendance at this year's event in Los Angeles, which has one of the largest Korean diaspora communities, was expected to exceed the 85,000 who attended last year, organizers said. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees look at their phones as they participate at KCON USA. Attendance at this year's event in Los Angeles, which has one of the largest Korean diaspora communities, was expected to exceed the 85,000 who attended last year, organizers...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees look at their phones as they participate at KCON USA. Attendance at this year's event in Los Angeles, which has one of the largest Korean diaspora communities, was expected to exceed the 85,000 who attended last year, organizers said. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 20
Attendees and K-pop fans participate. This year, people of all ethnicities danced in unison to K-pop songs at a "dance workshop," posed for photos with giant emoticons and tried on traditional Korean robes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees and K-pop fans participate. This year, people of all ethnicities danced in unison to K-pop songs at a "dance workshop," posed for photos with giant emoticons and tried on traditional Korean robes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees and K-pop fans participate. This year, people of all ethnicities danced in unison to K-pop songs at a "dance workshop," posed for photos with giant emoticons and tried on traditional Korean robes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 20
Attendees pose for a picture at a booth promoting the new movie "Crazy Rich Asians". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees pose for a picture at a booth promoting the new movie "Crazy Rich Asians". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees pose for a picture at a booth promoting the new movie "Crazy Rich Asians". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 20
Attendees and K-pop fans gather to get a glimpse of MOMOLAND. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees and K-pop fans gather to get a glimpse of MOMOLAND. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees and K-pop fans gather to get a glimpse of MOMOLAND. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 20
An attendee looks at a display. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee looks at a display. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
An attendee looks at a display. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 20
Attendees and K-pop fans learn dance moves. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees and K-pop fans learn dance moves. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees and K-pop fans learn dance moves. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 20
Attendees and K-pop fans participate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees and K-pop fans participate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees and K-pop fans participate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 20
An attendee shops. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee shops. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
An attendee shops. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 20
Brute Choi applies makeup to an attendee. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Brute Choi applies makeup to an attendee. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Brute Choi applies makeup to an attendee. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 20
Attendees and K-pop fans participate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees and K-pop fans participate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees and K-pop fans participate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 20
Attendees and K-pop fans line-up. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees and K-pop fans line-up. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, August 11, 2018
Attendees and K-pop fans line-up. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Next Slideshows

Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

11:05am EDT
Duchess of style

Duchess of style

Recent fashion from Meghan the Duchess of Sussex.

Jul 26 2018
Comic-Con costumes

Comic-Con costumes

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Jul 23 2018
Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Highlights from the Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

Jul 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

A day at the state fair

A day at the state fair

Spending a summer day at the state fair, from New Jersey to Iowa.

North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly

North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly

South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers for a friendly soccer match with their southern counterparts in Seoul.

Trump's show of military strength

Trump's show of military strength

President Donald Trump watched an air assault demonstration at Fort Drum in upstate New York before signing a $716-billion defense policy bill that authorizes military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China's ZTE and Huawei Technologies.

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Yemen buries children killed by air strike

Thousands of mourners buried dozens of children killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike on a bus in northern Yemen, one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the three-year-old war.

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.

Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Highlights from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

Perseid meteor shower

Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.

White nationalist rally in Washington

White nationalist rally in Washington

A white nationalist rally in the heart of Washington drew around 20 demonstrators and hundreds of chanting counter-protesters, on the one-year anniversary of racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally

Community members in Charlottesville mark the one-year anniversary of the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally that led to the death of Heather Heyer.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast