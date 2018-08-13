Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight
Attendees dance to K-pop songs at KCON USA, billed as the world's largest Korean culture convention and music festival, in Los Angeles, California, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees and K-pop fans participate at KCON USA. Tens of thousands of fans eagerly rode the wave of Korean pop or K-pop at a convention in Los Angeles, the world's entertainment capital, at a time when a boy band's success in America is giving new...more
An attendee arrives at KCON USA. Several Korean-Americans were among the performers at the seventh annual KCON, an event for all things tied to "Hallyu," or the "Korean Wave" of popular culture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Denisha tries on a traditional Korean costume at KCON USA. Many Americans were given their first taste of K-pop via the viral success of rapper Psy's music video "Gangnam Style" in 2012. This year, another Korean act's growing fan base in...more
Attendees take selfies with cardboard cutout figures. In June, the boy band BTS became the first K-pop group to top the Billboard 200 album chart, with "Love Yourself: Tear." "We K-pop artists are really proud of them, because we know how hard it is...more
Attendees and K-pop fans line-up at KCON USA. Ailee, whose hit singles include "U & I" and "Heaven," went to high school in New Jersey and grew up listening to Beyonce and Mariah Carey, all while consuming a steady diet of movies and television shows...more
Alexandra Reid performs. Several other Korean-American performers have also turned to K-pop as their path to music careers. They include several past winners of televised singing competitions in South Korea, as well as members of the groups Girls...more
An attendee takes a selfie. K-pop acts sing or rap in Korean, often with snippets of English. On the Web, where K-pop fandom thrives, many music videos include subtitles. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees test makeup. But language was no barrier at KCON, even though most attendees were not of Korean descent. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees look at their phones as they participate at KCON USA. Attendance at this year's event in Los Angeles, which has one of the largest Korean diaspora communities, was expected to exceed the 85,000 who attended last year, organizers...more
Attendees and K-pop fans participate. This year, people of all ethnicities danced in unison to K-pop songs at a "dance workshop," posed for photos with giant emoticons and tried on traditional Korean robes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees pose for a picture at a booth promoting the new movie "Crazy Rich Asians". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees and K-pop fans gather to get a glimpse of MOMOLAND. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee looks at a display. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees and K-pop fans learn dance moves. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees and K-pop fans participate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee shops. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brute Choi applies makeup to an attendee. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees and K-pop fans participate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees and K-pop fans line-up. REUTERS/Mike Blake
