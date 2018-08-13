Korean pop culture in L.A. spotlight

Attendees and K-pop fans line-up at KCON USA. Ailee, whose hit singles include "U & I" and "Heaven," went to high school in New Jersey and grew up listening to Beyonce and Mariah Carey, all while consuming a steady diet of movies and television shows from South Korea. Ailee, 29, said that years ago, when she was trying to find a career in the U.S. entertainment industry, she was told fans would not want to emulate someone like her. "They told me it's difficult for people who are Caucasian or black or Latino to feel that way toward an Asian person," said Ailee, who declined to say which U.S. entertainment companies turned her down. Ailee moved to South Korea nearly a decade ago, and was signed by an entertainment company there. REUTERS/Mike Blake

