Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 2, 2018 | 11:30am EDT

Korean War remains return home to U.S.

A U.S. Marine stands at attention as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

A U.S. Marine stands at attention as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A U.S. Marine stands at attention as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
1 / 15
A woman cries as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

A woman cries as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
A woman cries as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
2 / 15
Caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
3 / 15
Vice President Mike Pence and Admiral Phil Davidson, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander, honor the remains of U.S. soldiers from the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Vice President Mike Pence and Admiral Phil Davidson, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander, honor the remains of U.S. soldiers from the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Vice President Mike Pence and Admiral Phil Davidson, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander, honor the remains of U.S. soldiers from the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
4 / 15
An honor guard signals a command as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

An honor guard signals a command as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Thursday, August 02, 2018
An honor guard signals a command as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
5 / 15
Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
6 / 15
Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
7 / 15
Caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Close
8 / 15
Forensic anthropologists from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) perform a preliminary field review of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via REUTERS

Forensic anthropologists from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) perform a preliminary field review of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via...more

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Forensic anthropologists from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) perform a preliminary field review of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
Officials from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) review paperwork with officials from North Korea before returning with 55 cases of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via REUTERS

Officials from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) review paperwork with officials from North Korea before returning with 55 cases of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Wonsan, North Korea....more

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Officials from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) review paperwork with officials from North Korea before returning with 55 cases of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
Officials from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, United Nations Command and U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) pose for a photo in the tarmac in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via REUTERS

Officials from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, United Nations Command and U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) pose for a photo in the tarmac in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 30, 2018
Officials from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, United Nations Command and U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) pose for a photo in the tarmac in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at the Osan Air Base in South Korea. U.S. Army/ Sgt. Quince Lanford/via REUTERS

United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at the Osan Air...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at the Osan Air Base in South Korea. U.S. Army/ Sgt. Quince Lanford/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
Close
13 / 15
U.S. soldiers salute to vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

U.S. soldiers salute to vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
U.S. soldiers salute to vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
Close
14 / 15
U.S. soldiers and people salute vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

U.S. soldiers and people salute vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
U.S. soldiers and people salute vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Next Slideshows

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

10:45am EDT
Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.

7:40am EDT
California's Mendocino Fires

California's Mendocino Fires

The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 80,000 acres and some 12,200 people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Mendocino and Lake Counties,...

Aug 01 2018
Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Demonstrations are held in Copenhagen in response to a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public.

Aug 01 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.

California's Mendocino Fires

California's Mendocino Fires

The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 80,000 acres and some 12,200 people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Mendocino and Lake Counties, California.

Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Demonstrations are held in Copenhagen in response to a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public.

Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge

Giant hands hold Vietnam's Golden Bridge

In the mountains of central Vietnam, a colossal pair of hands lifts a golden thread of walkway high above the clifftops, as if the mountain itself has sprouted limbs.

Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

Supermarket of felt

Supermarket of felt

British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a supermarket filled with felt products in an art installation called 'Sparrow Mart' in Los Angeles.

Pictures of the month: July

Pictures of the month: July

Our top photos from the past month.

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Nicaraguans flee country due to unrest

Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans are fleeing months of civil unrest by crossing the southern border into Costa Rica.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast