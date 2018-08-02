Korean War remains return home to U.S.
A U.S. Marine stands at attention as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A woman cries as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Vice President Mike Pence and Admiral Phil Davidson, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander, honor the remains of U.S. soldiers from the Korean War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
An honor guard signals a command as caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Honor guards carry caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea upon arrival at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Forensic anthropologists from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) perform a preliminary field review of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via...more
Officials from the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) review paperwork with officials from North Korea before returning with 55 cases of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War in Wonsan, North Korea....more
Officials from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, United Nations Command and U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) pose for a photo in the tarmac in Wonsan, North Korea. Courtesy U.S. Forces Korea/via REUTERS
United Nations Command Chaplain U.S. Army Col. Sam Lee performs a blessing of sacrifice and remembrance on the 55 boxes of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, returned by North Korea to the U.S., at the Osan Air...more
A soldier carries a casket containing the remains of a U.S. soldier who was killed in the Korean War during a ceremony at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
U.S. soldiers salute to vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
U.S. soldiers and people salute vehicles transporting the remains of 55 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the Korean War at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
