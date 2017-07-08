Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Jul 8, 2017 | 7:00pm EDT

Ku Klux Klan rally in Virginia

Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 23
Members of the Ku Klux Klan openly wear firearms as they rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Ku Klux Klan openly wear firearms as they rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan openly wear firearms as they rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 23
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 23
Counter-protesters shout at members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are rallying in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Counter-protesters shout at members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are rallying in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters shout at members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are rallying in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 23
Members of the Ku Klux Klan, standing near a tomato and and an orange that had been thrown at them by counter-protesters, hold a sign as they rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Ku Klux Klan, standing near a tomato and and an orange that had been thrown at them by counter-protesters, hold a sign as they rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan, standing near a tomato and and an orange that had been thrown at them by counter-protesters, hold a sign as they rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 23
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 23
Police detain a counter-protester during the aftermath of a rally by members of the Ku Klux Klan in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Police detain a counter-protester during the aftermath of a rally by members of the Ku Klux Klan in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Police detain a counter-protester during the aftermath of a rally by members of the Ku Klux Klan in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 23
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 23
A counter-protester is detained as members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A counter-protester is detained as members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A counter-protester is detained as members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 23
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 23
Counter-protesters lock arms in the middle of a street as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Counter-protesters lock arms in the middle of a street as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters lock arms in the middle of a street as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 23
Members of the Ku Klux Klan face counter-protesters as they rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Ku Klux Klan face counter-protesters as they rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan face counter-protesters as they rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 23
A woman who supports Confederate symbols and monuments is held by her husband (R) as she exchanges words with a counter-protester as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in support of Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson behind them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman who supports Confederate symbols and monuments is held by her husband (R) as she exchanges words with a counter-protester as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in support of Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A woman who supports Confederate symbols and monuments is held by her husband (R) as she exchanges words with a counter-protester as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in support of Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson behind them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 23
Counter-protesters lock arms in the middle of a street as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Counter-protesters lock arms in the middle of a street as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters lock arms in the middle of a street as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
14 / 23
A woman (R) who supports Confederate symbols and monuments relaxes with a cigarette after she and her husband (C) exchanged words with a counter-protester as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in support of Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson behind them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman (R) who supports Confederate symbols and monuments relaxes with a cigarette after she and her husband (C) exchanged words with a counter-protester as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in support of Confederate monuments, such...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A woman (R) who supports Confederate symbols and monuments relaxes with a cigarette after she and her husband (C) exchanged words with a counter-protester as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in support of Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson behind them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 23
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 23
Members of the Ku Klux Klan openly wear firearms as they rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Ku Klux Klan openly wear firearms as they rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan openly wear firearms as they rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 23
Police, clergy and free speech observers protect a man wearing a Confederate flag as a cape after he was surrounded by counter-protesters prior to the arrival of members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Police, clergy and free speech observers protect a man wearing a Confederate flag as a cape after he was surrounded by counter-protesters prior to the arrival of members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Police, clergy and free speech observers protect a man wearing a Confederate flag as a cape after he was surrounded by counter-protesters prior to the arrival of members of the Ku Klux Klan to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 23
Counter-protesters help a man affected by pepper gas as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Counter-protesters help a man affected by pepper gas as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters help a man affected by pepper gas as police try to disperse them, after members of the Ku Klux Klan rallied in support of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 23
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Riot police protect members of the Ku Klux Klan from counter-protesters as they arrive to rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 23
Counter-protesters shout at members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are rallying in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Counter-protesters shout at members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are rallying in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Counter-protesters shout at members of the Ku Klux Klan, who are rallying in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 23
A Confederate flag supporter yells at counter-protesters as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A Confederate flag supporter yells at counter-protesters as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
A Confederate flag supporter yells at counter-protesters as they wait for members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 23
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson above them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson above them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 08, 2017
Members of the Ku Klux Klan rally in opposition to city proposals to remove or make changes to Confederate monuments, such as the statue of General Stonewall Jackson above them, in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Next Slideshows

Inside the G20

Inside the G20

Scenes from the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

Jul 08 2017
Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

Jul 07 2017
Selfies of war

Selfies of war

Fighters use smartphones to capture self-portraits in conflict zones.

Jul 07 2017
Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Rio de Janeiro has been stunned by a rash of stray bullets hitting innocent bystanders as law enforcement and criminals battle over turf.

Jul 07 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq�s central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast