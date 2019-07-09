Kurdish women join the Peshmerga forces
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women, who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq July 9. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Next Slideshows
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
The Stampede draws tourists from around the world for its rodeo and chuckwagon races in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
MORE IN PICTURES
Grounded Boeing 737 MAX planes from above
Aerial images of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked in Washington state after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.
Running of the bulls
Revellers run with the bulls through the streets of Pamplona during Spain's best-known bull-running festival.
Cowboy life at the Calgary Stampede
The Stampede draws tourists from around the world for its rodeo and chuckwagon races in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Hong Kong's extradition bill crisis
The extradition bill that sparked the Chinese-ruled city's biggest crisis in decades drew hundreds of thousands of people on to the streets.
Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington
Right-wing activists rallied at the "Demand Free Speech" event in Washington, scuffling with counter-protesters who held a duelling demonstration blocks away.
Clashes break out as Hong Kong protesters march through Kowloon
Tens of thousands of protesters marched through one of Hong Kong's most popular tourist areas, trying to gain support from mainland Chinese visitors for the city's opposition to an extradition bill which has caused political turmoil.