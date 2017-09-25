Kurds vote in independence referendum
A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Halabja, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Peshmerga fighters arrive to vote near Kurdish frontlines during the Kurds' independence referendum in Sheikh Amir, Iraq. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
Kurdish women show their ink-stained fingers during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man arrives to cast his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman casts her vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man shows his ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish people attend a rally to show their support for the independence referendum in Duhuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Iraqi Kurdish President Masoud Barzani casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A boy carries the Kurdish flag to show his support for the independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurds celebrate during their independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A man casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People look for their names on the lists at a polling station, during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A woman shows her ink-stained finger during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A Peshmarga woman offers sweets at a polling station during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
Displaced women from the Yazidi minority arrive to vote during their independence referendum at a refugee camp on the outskert of Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A woman arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish security men inspect people during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Supporters of the Pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) wave party flags during a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A man arrives to vote during Kurds independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A policeman casts his vote during Kurds independence referendum in Duhok, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during Kurds independence referendum in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Peshmerga forces stains his finger with ink during Kurds independence referendum in Sheikh Amir village, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A Kurdish man holds an Israeli and Kurdish flags during a rally to show their support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People attend a demonstration in support of the referendum for independence of Kurdish Iraq in front of the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
