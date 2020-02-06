Young hockey players including members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team prepare in a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. Starting from nothing around three years ago, the team had to...more

Young hockey players including members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team prepare in a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. Starting from nothing around three years ago, the team had to manage with whatever equipment they had and injuries were not uncommon. However, news of the team reached as far as Switzerland, resulting in hockey pad donations from the Kyrgyz community living there. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

