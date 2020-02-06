Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team
A member of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team arrives for a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4, 2020. Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles (400 kilometres) east of the country's capital Bishkek, the...more
Young hockey players including members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team prepare in a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. Starting from nothing around three years ago, the team had to...more
Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team prepare in a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. As the only female hockey team in the country, the group hone their skills and train with male...more
Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team come out of a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team clean the ice during a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Young hockey players are seen in action during a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A young hockey player practices his putting during a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Coach Salamat Abdyrakhmanov and members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team attend a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Young hockey players and local residents watch a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team are seen during a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Young hockey players are seen in action during a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A young hockey player looks on during a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A local resident watches as members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team come out from the dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Supporters of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team cheer during a training match in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Next Slideshows
Animal amputees walk again
From a cat with no paws to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.
Scores rescued after earthquake strikes Turkey
Turkey called off rescue operations on Monday in eastern areas hit by Friday's earthquake after emergency workers recovered the body of a final person they were...
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
China's 'mermaid descendants' craft garments from fish skin
A dwindling number of China's tiny Hezhen ethnic group still follow the tradition of making garments from the skin of carp, pike and salmon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Under coronavirus quarantine
People who may have been exposed to the coronavirus are kept under quarantine around the world.
Animal amputees walk again
From a cat with no paws to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.
New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail
A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign stop.
Senate acquits Trump in historic vote
President Donald Trump was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Democrats move on to New Hampshire
Democratic presidential hopefuls campaign in New Hampshire ahead of its Feb. 11 primary, after a chaotic vote count in the Iowa caucuses.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul
A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing and crashed.