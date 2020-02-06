Edition:
Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team

A member of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team arrives for a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4, 2020. Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles (400 kilometres) east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a flooded allotment to train on during the winter months. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A member of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team arrives for a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4, 2020. Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles (400 kilometres) east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a flooded allotment to train on during the winter months. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Young hockey players including members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team prepare in a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. Starting from nothing around three years ago, the team had to manage with whatever equipment they had and injuries were not uncommon. However, news of the team reached as far as Switzerland, resulting in hockey pad donations from the Kyrgyz community living there. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Young hockey players including members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team prepare in a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. Starting from nothing around three years ago, the team had to manage with whatever equipment they had and injuries were not uncommon. However, news of the team reached as far as Switzerland, resulting in hockey pad donations from the Kyrgyz community living there. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team prepare in a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. As the only female hockey team in the country, the group hone their skills and train with male hockey teams. Despite not everyone in the village initially approving of women playing hockey, especially their worried parents, the team is now a firm fixture in the community. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team prepare in a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. As the only female hockey team in the country, the group hone their skills and train with male hockey teams. Despite not everyone in the village initially approving of women playing hockey, especially their worried parents, the team is now a firm fixture in the community. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team come out of a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team come out of a dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team clean the ice during a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team clean the ice during a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Young hockey players are seen in action during a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Young hockey players are seen in action during a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A young hockey player practices his putting during a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A young hockey player practices his putting during a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Coach Salamat Abdyrakhmanov and members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team attend a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Coach Salamat Abdyrakhmanov and members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team attend a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Young hockey players and local residents watch a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Young hockey players and local residents watch a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team are seen during a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team are seen during a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Young hockey players are seen in action during a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Young hockey players are seen in action during a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A young hockey player looks on during a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A young hockey player looks on during a training match between Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team and the male team of the Karakol lyceum, in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A local resident watches as members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team come out from the dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A local resident watches as members of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team come out from the dressing room before a training session in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Supporters of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team cheer during a training match in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Supporters of Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team cheer during a training match in the village of Otradnoye, Kyrgyzstan February 4. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
