Kyrgyzstan's wanted ex-leader evades arrest

Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, who was accused of corruption, with a flame seen in the background, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek,...more

Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, who was accused of corruption, with a flame seen in the background, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. Kyrgyz elite security forces attempted to arrest Atambayev at his house on Wednesday, but his supporters kept them at bay and killed at least one operative, local media and authorities reported. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Close