Wed Aug 7, 2019 | 9:35pm EDT

Kyrgyzstan's wanted ex-leader evades arrest

Supporters of Kyrgyz former President Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, who was accused of corruption, with a flame seen in the background, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. Kyrgyz elite security forces attempted to arrest Atambayev at his house on Wednesday, but his supporters kept them at bay and killed at least one operative, local media and authorities reported. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev guard his house in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. Parliament accused Atambayev of corruption and stripped him of immunity from prosecution in June after he fell out with current president Sooronbai Jeenbekov in the former Soviet republic that is closely allied with Moscow. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Armed supporters of Almazbek Atambayev guard his house in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. The Kyrgyz State Committee on National Security confirmed its special forces unit was seeking to detain Atambayev at the village outside the capital Bishkek and had used rubber bullets. An Atambayev-controlled television station, April, broadcast footage in which gunshots could be heard and armed men seen around the building wearing camouflage and bulletproof vests. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A member of Kyrgyz state security forces, who was injured during an operation to detain Almazbek Atambayev, lies on the floor in a house in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev surround a member of state security forces, who was injured during an operation to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
A still image taken from a video footage shows armed members of state security forces during an operation to detain Almazbek Atambayev in the village of Koy-Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. APRIL TV/Handout via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Armed supporters of Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev stand near a member of state security forces, who was injured during an operation to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev react after repelling the offensive operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev react after repelling the offensive operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev react after repelling the offensive operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev surround a member of state security forces, who was injured during an operation to detain Atambayev, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev guard his house during an operation of state security forces to detain Atambayev, with a flame seen in the background, in the village of Koi Tash near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Reuters / Wednesday, August 07, 2019
