Wed Oct 28, 2020

LA Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the 2020 World Series in Arlington, Texas. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game six. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (with glasses) is mobbed by teammates. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate beating the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People celebrate at the end of a drive-in viewing of game 6 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2020
People celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' victory at the end of game 6, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' victory at the end of game 6, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) celebrates. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate beating the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Rays. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People watch Los Angeles Dodgers' players celebrating on a screen during a drive-in viewing of game 6, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) celebrates. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) celebrates with his wife Ellen Kershaw and son Cooper Kershaw. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles City Hall is lit in blue as people celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' victory at the end of game 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers pose in front of City Hall after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrate after winning the World Series on Sunset Blvd. and Vin Scully Ave. near Dodger Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a picture after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles City Hall and the Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain at Grand Park are illuminated in blue after the Los Angels Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) celebrates with the Commissioner's Trophy after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' victory at the end of game 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) holds his son Cooper Kershaw and the Commissioner's Trophy. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People celebrate at the end of game 6 of the 2020 World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
People celebrate at the end of game 6 of the 2020 World Series in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate winning the World Series. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate winning the World Series. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2020
