LA Dodgers end their 32-year World Series drought
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in game six of the 2020 World Series in Arlington, Texas. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game six. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (with glasses) is mobbed by teammates. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate beating the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
People celebrate at the end of a drive-in viewing of game 6 in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' victory at the end of game 6, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' victory at the end of game 6, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) celebrates. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate beating the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) celebrates. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Rays. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
People watch Los Angeles Dodgers' players celebrating on a screen during a drive-in viewing of game 6, in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) celebrates. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) celebrates with his wife Ellen Kershaw and son Cooper Kershaw. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles City Hall is lit in blue as people celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' victory at the end of game 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles Dodgers pose in front of City Hall after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers fans celebrate after winning the World Series on Sunset Blvd. and Vin Scully Ave. near Dodger Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a picture after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to win the World Series. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles City Hall and the Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain at Grand Park are illuminated in blue after the Los Angels Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) celebrates with the Commissioner's Trophy after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
People celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers' victory at the end of game 6. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) holds his son Cooper Kershaw and the Commissioner's Trophy. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
People celebrate at the end of game 6 of the 2020 World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People celebrate at the end of game 6 of the 2020 World Series in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate winning the World Series. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate winning the World Series. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
Almost 70 million Americans have cast advance ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between Donald...
Trump and Biden enter final week of election campaign
With one week to go until election day, Joe Biden has a lead over Donald Trump in national opinion polls but the race is tighter in battleground states...
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions
Days of nationwide protests have followed a ruling by Poland's top court that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to a near-total ban...
MORE IN PICTURES
On the frontlines of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires.
Tidal wave of new COVID cases crashes across U.S. and Europe
The United States, Russia, France and many other countries are setting records for coronavirus infections as a wave of cases forces some countries to impose new curbs.
Unrest in Philadelphia after police fatally shoot Black man
Street protests break out in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.
Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals
In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th-century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
Almost 70 million Americans have cast advance ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Trump and Biden enter final week of election campaign
With one week to go until election day, Joe Biden has a lead over Donald Trump in national opinion polls but the race is tighter in battleground states including North Carolina, Florida and Arizona where the election might be decided.
Life and death in COVID units around the world
Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.
Protests as Poland rules almost total ban on abortions
Days of nationwide protests have followed a ruling by Poland's top court that abortion due to fetal defects is unconstitutional, amounting to a near-total ban on the procedure in the predominantly Catholic country.
Cat shelter takes in feline COVID orphans
Overflowing with aging cats who lost their owners to the COVID pandemic, a cat sanctuary in Barcelona has launched an online campaign to get them adopted.