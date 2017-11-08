Labor of love French chateau for sale
A view shows the ''Rotunda of Abundance'' and the sculpture "L'Abondance" (circa 1752) by Lambert-Sigisbert Adam known as Adam l'aine (1700-1759) in front of the facade of the Chateau de Menars. The vast 18th-century chateau on the banks of France's...more
The music room of Madame de Pompadour in the Chateau de Menars. Edmond Baysari, 83, a Lebanese-born, Monaco-based property developer, bought the Chateau de Menars in the early 1980s and has spent the past three decades painstakingly restoring it to...more
A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770) is seen on a wall. All the while Baysari has been inspired by Jeanne-Antoinette Poisson, better known as Madame de Pompadour, the chief mistress...more
With 62 bedrooms, more than 12,000 square meters (130,000 square feet) of living space, elegant gardens that descend to the banks of the Loire and a cobbled courtyard large enough to land a helicopter, the chateau is any billionaire's dream. The wine...more
A view shows the Marquis de Marigny's bedroom. After decades of work on everything from the 18th century kitchen to the library and living spaces, Baysari has decided to sell. That means dropping a project that has filled the best part of his life...more
One of the facades of the Chateau de Menars. The property magnate fell for the late de Pompadour as a young man, fascinated by her giddying rise to prominence, according to his lawyer Jack Anderson, the sale handler. "She was a renaissance woman, and...more
A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. Anderson expects a sale at between 20 and 30 million dollars, adding that his client is relaxed about a price tag that pales next to his investment. "He realizes that destiny is going to take him - and hopefully...more
A two-wheeled cart is seen at the Orangerie. Famous visitors in the chateau's heyday included Voltaire. In Baysari's time, they included U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, whom he paired up for an informal summit....more
"His (Baysari's) goal is to know that it's in the hands of someone who's going to continue the beauty of the chateau and maintain it," Anderson said. Whoever buys will need deep pockets. Current managers say it costs at least 450,000 euros a year to...more
A painting "Portrait of Marquise de Pompadour, 1759" (R) by French painter Francois Boucher (1703-1770). REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The facade of the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A staircase in the Chateau de Menars. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The front garden and the facade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
