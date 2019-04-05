Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 5, 2019 | 2:50pm EDT

Ladies Day at Britain's Grand National Festival

Racegoers on Ladies Day during the Grand National Festival at Britain's Aintree Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day during the Grand National Festival at Britain's Aintree Racecourse. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day during the 2.20 Betway Top Novices' Hurdle. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day during the 2.50 Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
A racegoer on Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
A racegoers on Ladies Day. Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers during the 4.40 Doom Bar Sefton Novices' Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers before the 2.50 Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers during Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
A racegoer poses during Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers pose during Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Racegoers on Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
