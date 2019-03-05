Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 5, 2019 | 7:15am EST

Lagerfeld's last collection for Chanel

Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
1 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
2 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
3 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
5 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
6 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
7 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
9 / 18
Penelope Cruz presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Penelope Cruz presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Penelope Cruz presents a creation by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
11 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
12 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
13 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
14 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
15 / 18
Cara Delevingne and other models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cara Delevingne and other models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Cara Delevingne and other models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
16 / 18
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Models present creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
17 / 18
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Cara Delevingne and other models react while presenting creations by Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Fall/Winter 2019-2020 ready-to-wear collection for Chanel. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Next Slideshows

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern...

6:40am EST
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Mar 04 2019
Trump serves fast food to football champs North Dakota State

Trump serves fast food to football champs North Dakota State

President Donald Trump feeds the FCS football champion North Dakota State Bison team McDonald's and Chick-fil-A at the White House.

Mar 04 2019
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Mar 04 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from the Sambadromes in Rio and Sao Paulo.

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Battle for Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Trump serves fast food to football champs North Dakota State

Trump serves fast food to football champs North Dakota State

President Donald Trump feeds the FCS football champion North Dakota State Bison team McDonald's and Chick-fil-A at the White House.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos of the past week.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

SpaceX rocket blasts off for space station

SpaceX rocket blasts off for space station

A SpaceX rocket with an unmanned crew capsule blasted off for the International Space Station, in a key milestone for Elon Musk's space company and NASA's long-delayed goal to resume human spaceflight from U.S. soil later this year.

Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast