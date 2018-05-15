Edition:
Lagoon dries up in Chile

A cow is seen on land that used to be underwater, at the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile, May 14, 2018. The lagoon just south of Santiago has dried up, leaving livestock scavenging for food and residents wondering what's next. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A disused pier is seen at Aculeo Lagoon. The Aculeo Lagoon has gone from a 12 square kilometer thriving water sport destination with swimmers and boating to a scorched and dusty plain. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A disused pier is seen at Aculeo Lagoon. Pablo Garcia, a hydrologist and researcher from the University of Chile, said this is the first time the lagoon has dried up in 2,000 years. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A pair of broken goggles is seen on dry land that used to be underwater. Some attribute the phenomenon to an ongoing drought plaguing parts of Chile while others, including Garcia, believe it has to do with overconsumption of water. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A horse is seen under a disused pier. "Most of the problem, according to our data, is the consumption (of water)," said Garcia. "It has increased in the last decade several hundred times. It is an indiscriminate use of a tiny aquifer and the aquifer could not supply it and that's why the lagoon dried up." REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A disused platform is seen on dry land. Experts are looking at options to refill the lagoon, including using irrigation channels from other nearby estuaries. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
A disused pier is seen at Aculeo Lagoon. REUTERS/Matias Delacroix

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
