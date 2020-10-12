Edition:
Mon Oct 12, 2020

Lakers beat Heat to win NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and forward Anthony Davis celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and forward Anthony Davis celebrate.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and forward Anthony Davis celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles while holding the MVP and Finals trophies. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles while holding the MVP and Finals trophies.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles while holding the MVP and Finals trophies. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles while holding the MVP trophy. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles while holding the MVP trophy.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles while holding the MVP trophy. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and forward Anthony Davis celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and forward Anthony Davis celebrate.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and forward Anthony Davis celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs forward Jared Dudley. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs forward Jared Dudley.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs forward Jared Dudley. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo sits on the court. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo sits on the court.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo sits on the court. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during the trophy presentation. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during the trophy presentation.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during the trophy presentation. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds up the MVP and Finals trophies. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds up the MVP and Finals trophies.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds up the MVP and Finals trophies. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard celebrates after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard celebrates after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard celebrates after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers hold up the Finals trophy. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers hold up the Finals trophy.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers hold up the Finals trophy. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo sits on the court with his son. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo sits on the court with his son.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo sits on the court with his son. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers pose for a photo. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers pose for a photo.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers pose for a photo. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after their win over the Miami Heat. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after their win over the Miami Heat.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after their win over the Miami Heat. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs general manager Rob Pelinka. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs general manager Rob Pelinka.

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs general manager Rob Pelinka. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard kisses his fiance. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard kisses his fiance.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard kisses his fiance. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris celebrates with family. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris celebrates with family.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris celebrates with family. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds the Finals trophy. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds the Finals trophy.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds the Finals trophy. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and center Dwight Howard celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and center Dwight Howard celebrate.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and center Dwight Howard celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds up four fingers after winning his fourth NBA championship. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds up four fingers after winning his fourth NBA championship.

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds up four fingers after winning his fourth NBA championship. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
