Lakers beat Heat to win NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and forward Anthony Davis celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles while holding the MVP and Finals trophies. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles while holding the MVP trophy. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and forward Anthony Davis celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs forward Jared Dudley. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo sits on the court. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver during the trophy presentation. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds up the MVP and Finals trophies. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard celebrates after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers hold up the Finals trophy. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo sits on the court with his son. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers pose for a photo. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate after their win over the Miami Heat. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hugs general manager Rob Pelinka. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard kisses his fiance. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris celebrates with family. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds the Finals trophy. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and center Dwight Howard celebrate. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James holds up four fingers after winning his fourth NBA championship. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
North Korea shows off military might in nighttime parade
North Korea s unprecedented nighttime military parade showcased an unusually broad array of new weapons.
Hurricane Delta slams storm-battered Louisiana
Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, adding misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.
Armenian-Azeri truce frays as both sides allege attacks
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians as a day-old humanitarian ceasefire looked increasingly frayed.
Anti-Netanyahu protests continue amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown
Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming the coronavirus crisis continue during...
MORE IN PICTURES
North Korea shows off military might in nighttime parade
North Korea s unprecedented nighttime military parade showcased an unusually broad array of new weapons.
Hurricane Delta slams storm-battered Louisiana
Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, adding misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.
Armenian-Azeri truce frays as both sides allege attacks
Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of serious violations and crimes against civilians as a day-old humanitarian ceasefire looked increasingly frayed.
Anti-Netanyahu protests continue amid Israel's second nationwide lockdown
Protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and the economic hardship stemming the coronavirus crisis continue during Israel's second nationwide lockdown.
Best of the French Open
Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.
Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital
President Trump appeared back to his old self as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners
The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.
Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana
Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.