Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during the national anthem after a memorial tribute to longtime Laker great Kobe Bryant before playing the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center, January 31, 2020. The Lakers played their first game...more
LeBron James began by reading the names of all nine victims of the tragedy and then throwing a piece of paper containing his prepared remarks on the court. "Laker nation, man, I would be selling you all short if I read off this s--t so I'm going to...more
"This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body, the getting back up -- the determination to be as great as he could be," LeBron James said of Bryant, who played 20 seasons with the Lakers, 18 as an...more
Usher sings "Amazing Grace" during a memorial tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Lakers guard Quinn Cook is overcome with emotion and is comforted by teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the national anthem. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Lakers forward Anthony Davis wears a Kobe Bryant jersey during pregame warmups. The Lakers ran out the 24 second shot clock on their first possession of the game and the visiting Portland Trail Blazers did the same when they got the ball, as teams...more
Kobe's No. 24 and Gianna's No. 2 jerseys were placed on the two courtside seats where the pair watched their last Lakers game on December 29, 2019, and the crowd frequently broke out into chants of "Kobe" and Gianna's nickname "Gigi." Jayne...more
Teammates of Gianna, whose basketball game the group was traveling to when the helicopter went down in foggy weather on a hillside northwest of Los Angeles, sat courtside. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Lakers fell 127-119 but the outcome felt somewhat beside the point. "LeBron being up there and speaking to Laker nation with such strength is what we're all about," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game. Jayne...more
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performs during a video tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
"Along with my teammates I want to continue his legacy not only for this year but as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that's what Kobe Bryant would want. So in the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba out," LeBron James said,...more
People gather at LA Live to visit makeshift memorials for Kobe Bryant. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
People walk by writing on the walkway at LA Live honoring Kobe Bryant. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Mourners gather outside Staples Center before the game. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A fan signs a board outside Staples Center before the game. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Los Angeles Lakers Rajon Rondo, Anthony Davis and LeBron James wear uniform numbers worn by Kobe Bryant during pregame warmups. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
LeBron James shoots during pregame warmups. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Roses and the jerseys of Kobe Bryant (24) and his daughter Gianna (2) are draped on the seats they sat in during the last game they attended together. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mourners gather outside Staples Center before the game. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A spotlight shines on two seats of Kobe and Gianna Bryant before the game. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mourners gather outside Staples Center before the game. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
An image of Kobe Bryant appears on screens at Tom s Watch Bar as fans watch the game. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Mourners gather outside Staples Center before the game. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Mourners gather outside Staples Center before the game. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Mourners gather outside Staples Center before the game. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Fans grieve for Kobe Bryant at a makeshift memorial at LA Live across the street from Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights from the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.
Week in sports
Our top sports images from the past week.
Dakar Rally 2020
Stunning images as vehicles race from Jeddah to Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January 2020.
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Celebration, resignation as Britain leaves the EU on Brexit Day
The United Kingdom leaves the European Union, its most significant change of course since the loss of its empire - and a major blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of two world wars.
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa
A crowded field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates criss-crosses Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Iranian factory makes U.S. and Israel flags to burn
Business is booming at Iran's largest flag factory which makes U.S., British and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn.
The road to Brexit
Images of Britain's tumultuous four-year journey out of the European Union and into an uncertain future.
Memorable Super Bowl halftime shows
Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.