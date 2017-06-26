Landslide buries Chinese village
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women react at the site of a landslide, in the village of Xinmo, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS
Rescue workers stand in silent tribute before evacuating a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of victims cry next to the rescue workers at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Family members of victims of a landslide assemble at a primary school near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong
Relatives of victims throw paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of victims sit on rocks during a visit to the disaster site in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of victims leave after mourning at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers evacuate a body from the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Family members burn paper money and incense and offer alcohol and food to the dead at the site of a landslide near the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan province. REUTERS/Sue-Lin Wong
Relatives of victims burn incense and paper money to mourn their dead relatives at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers stand next to the coffins of the victims at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Islamic State prisoners pardoned in Syria
Islamic State prisoners are pardoned by a council expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city.
Pride worldwide
A weekend of LGBT rights celebrations.
Eid in Brooklyn
The Yemeni-American Muslim Udayni family celebrate the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday in Brooklyn, New York.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.