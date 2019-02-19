Edition:
Lantern Festival

People release sky lanterns to celebrate the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival, marking the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Pingxi, New Taipei City, Taiwan February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A folk artist makes a shower of sparks with molten iron during a local celebration ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival, in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

A performer dances during a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Worshippers light firecrackers as they participate in the night procession of the Tudigong, a tutelary deity, to celebrate the traditional Lantern Festival in Taipei, Taiwan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A performer dances during a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

People visit a lantern show to mark the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Xian, Shaanxi province, China February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

People release sky lanterns to celebrate the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival in Pingxi, New Taipei City, Taiwan February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Performers on stilts wait for a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The Meridian Gate, or Wu Men, of the Forbidden City is lit up during a light show to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A child sitting on an adult's shoulder is seen among visitors as they flock to a temple fair during Chinese Lantern Festival in Qingdao, Shandong province, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

A red lantern is seen at the Forbidden City that is lit up during a light show to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival on the last day of the lunar new year celebrations in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artists perform a dragon dance under a shower of molten iron sparks during an event to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival in Anshan, Guizhou province, China February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

The roof decoration of a tower is seen with the full moon at the Forbidden City during a light show to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A performer on stilts jumps over the stacked benches during a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The Forbidden City is projected with lights during a light show to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The Forbidden City decorated with red lanterns is lit up during a light show to celebrate the Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A girl waits for a folk art performance celebrating the Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The Forbidden City is lit up during a light show to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival in Beijing, China February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Folk artists holding lanterns perform under a shower of molten iron sparks during a local celebration ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival, in Luzhou, Sichuan province, China February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

People release sky lanterns to celebrate the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival in Pingxi, New Taipei City, Taiwan February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

