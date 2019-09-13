Edition:
Lantern-waving Hong Kong protesters take to hills

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold hands up to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, China September 13, 2019. Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters took to the hills to form flashlight-carrying human chains, using the colorful Mid-Autumn Festival as a backdrop to the latest in more than three months of sometimes violent demonstrations. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People light candles as they gather at Lennon Wall at Admiralty district. The protests, on a day when families traditionally gather to gaze at the moon and eat mooncakes while children swing colorful lanterns from the end of sticks, came after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam promised to focus on housing and jobs to try to end the turmoil. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Protesters gather on Lion Rock during the Mid-Autumn Festival. As darkness fell on Friday night, protesters armed with flashlights, mobile phones and lanterns gathered at Victoria Peak and Lion Rock. They lined the path running along the north face of the Peak, looking across the harbor to Lion Rock in the distance, with mainland China beyond. Team CBB/Handout via REUTERS

A woman covers her right eye as she holds a lantern during the Mid-Autumn Festival, in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. Protesters gathered in their hundreds across the territory, singing and chanting, in contrast to the violence of many previous weekends when police have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters gather at Lion Rock, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People hold up mobile phones during the Mid-Autumn Festival, in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

An anti-government protester uses a laser pointer as he gathers with others at Lion Rock in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A person holds a lantern during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Quarry Bay Park in Hong Kong. HKers ChingBB/Handout via REUTERS

An anti-government protester dances during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters gather at Lion Rock in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman holds a lantern as people gather at Lennon Wall at Admiralty district in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

People hold up glowing sticks and mobile phones during the Mid-Autumn Festival, in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-extradition bill protesters use laser beams as they form a human chain on top of the iconic Lion Rock, at Wong Tai Sin, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A demonstrator holds a traditional lantern as they gather at Lennon Wall at Admiralty district. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A child observes a woman holding incense sticks as people gather at Lennon Wall at Admiralty district. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A lantern is placed atop a light-up display during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong. HKers ChingBB/Handout via REUTERS

A protester holds a lantern as people gather in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Anti-government protesters gather at Lion Rock. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Anti-extradition bill protesters hold hands to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman burns incense as people gather to form a human chain during the Mid-Autumn Festival at Lennon Wall at Admiralty district. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Lanterns are hung on a branch during the Mid-Autumn Festival in Quarry Bay Park, Hong Kong. HKers ChingBB/Handout via REUTERS

A man holds Pepe the Frog plush toys as they gather at Lennon Wall at Admiralty district. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

People holding flowers kneel on the ground as they gather at Lennon Wall at Admiralty district. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man holds a traditional lantern as people gather at Lennon Wall at Admiralty district. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

