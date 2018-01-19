Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsea Markham, testified her daughter was molested by Nassar after seeking treatment for a back injury she suffered in a fall off a balance beam when she was 10, Sports Illustrated reported. Chelsea never recovered from the abuse and it led her to a life of drugs, culminating with her suicide in 2009 at age 23, the mother said according to the magazine. Outside the courtroom, Markham told reporters she felt compelled to speak for her daughter. "I wanted him (Nassar) to hear what happened to my daughter ... the fact that he started the process of her self-destruction," according to video posted on the Lansing State Journal website. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close