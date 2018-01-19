Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Victim Nicole Walker, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dr. Larry Nassar listens to a victim during his sentencing hearing. Nassar is already serving a 60-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in July to child pornography charges in federal court. Nassar has sat through the proceedings with his head...more
Kyle Stephens said Nassar, a family friend, began molesting her when she was 6 years old and her parents did not believe her when she told them. "You convinced my parents that I was a liar," Stephens said. "Little girls don't stay little forever,"...more
Donna Markham, the mother of Chelsea Markham, testified her daughter was molested by Nassar after seeking treatment for a back injury she suffered in a fall off a balance beam when she was 10, Sports Illustrated reported. Chelsea never recovered from...more
Thomas Brennan, a youth gymnastics coach, confronted Nassar in a Michigan courtroom on the second day of a sentencing hearing. "For the record, go to hell," Brennan said, glowering at Nassar. Brennan's outburst came as he stood next to one of...more
A mother of one-time U.S. Gymnastics team member, Maggie Nichols, who tried to qualify to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games, makes a statement. "A real doctor never sees a child alone," said Gina Nichols, who said she is a registered nurse and whose...more
Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, seen here talking to Nassar, has addressed each victim and repeatedly said she will make certain Nassar gets a lengthy prison sentence. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. "He will die there," Aquilina...more
Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis reads a statement for victim and gymnast McKayla Maroney. Maroney filed a lawsuit last month against the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, alleging she was forced to sign a confidentiality agreement in order to...more
Victim Jennifer Bedford speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former U.S. National team member Jeanette Antolin speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Helena Weick, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tiffany Thomas Lopez, a former member of USA softball team, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Michigan State University (MSU) President Lou Anna Simon attends the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and gymnast Lindsey Lemke speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Nicole Reeb speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Amanda Cormier speaks to Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jennifer Hayes wipes tears while speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Stephanie Robinson, a former gymnast, speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Olivia Cowan wipes her tears as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Carrie Hogan speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim and former gymnast Jamie Dantzscher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Kayla Spycher is comforted by her mother after speaking during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Victim Jaime Doski speaks during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Annette Hill (L) reacts as she delivers a victim impact testimony during a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid?
Victim Ashley Erickson is comforted by her family after addressing Larry Nassar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Trump's first year in office
Images from the first year of Donald Trump's presidency.
Marking the Epiphany
Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Surfing giant waves in Portugal
The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave surfed in 2011.
North Korea's eclectic architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers meet socialist monuments in the reclusive state.