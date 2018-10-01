Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 1, 2018 | 7:30pm EDT

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

First responders and others fold an American flag following a prayer service during the one-year anniversary of the October 1 mass shooting, in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Photos of the 58 victims are displayed in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Stephanie Fraser writes on a cross, representing her husband Brian Scott Fraser, one of the 58 victims, as her niece Ryleigh Flanigan looks on. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Flowers and a patch are shown on the ground by a display of 58 crosses. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Nick Fraser carries a cross, representing his father Brian Scott Fraser, one of the 58 victims. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

First responders take part in a prayer service, organized by the World Memorial Project #2978, during the one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Route 91 shooting survivor Brian Ahlers carries a cross representing his wife Hannah, one of the 58 victims. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Paul Val leans on a cross, representing his friend John Pippen, one of the 58 victims. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

People look over a display of 58 crosses. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

People look over a display of 58 crosses. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

