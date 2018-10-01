Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary
First responders and others fold an American flag following a prayer service during the one-year anniversary of the October 1 mass shooting, in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Photos of the 58 victims are displayed in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Stephanie Fraser writes on a cross, representing her husband Brian Scott Fraser, one of the 58 victims, as her niece Ryleigh Flanigan looks on. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Flowers and a patch are shown on the ground by a display of 58 crosses. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nick Fraser carries a cross, representing his father Brian Scott Fraser, one of the 58 victims. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
First responders take part in a prayer service, organized by the World Memorial Project #2978, during the one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Route 91 shooting survivor Brian Ahlers carries a cross representing his wife Hannah, one of the 58 victims. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Paul Val leans on a cross, representing his friend John Pippen, one of the 58 victims. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People look over a display of 58 crosses. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
People look over a display of 58 crosses. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
