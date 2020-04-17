Las Vegas Strip eerily empty
A view of the Las Vegas Strip during the shutdown of all casinos and nonessential businesses, April 3. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The closed Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, April 10. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Empty roads leading into and out of the Las Vegas Strip, April 9. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The fountains at Caesars Palace are empty during the shutdown, April 3. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Closed hotels and casinos sit illuminated by the sunrise, April 10. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Air travelers sit wearing face masks at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, April 9. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Window lights spell out 'We Love Las Vegas' at the Flamingo hotel-casino, April 3. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A replica of the Statue of Liberty stands illuminated outside the closed New York-New York Resort & Casino, April 10. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing, in Las Vegas, March 30. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Steve Johnson of Las Vegas walks through the normally crowded Fremont Street Experience after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak shut down all nonessential businesses, including casinos, March 18. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The closed Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino sign, April 10. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
