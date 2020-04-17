Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2020 | 9:29am EDT

Las Vegas Strip eerily empty

A view of the Las Vegas Strip during the shutdown of all casinos and nonessential businesses, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A view of the Las Vegas Strip during the shutdown of all casinos and nonessential businesses, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A view of the Las Vegas Strip during the shutdown of all casinos and nonessential businesses, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The closed Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, April 10.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The closed Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, April 10.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
The closed Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, April 10.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Empty roads leading into and out of the Las Vegas Strip, April 9.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Empty roads leading into and out of the Las Vegas Strip, April 9.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Empty roads leading into and out of the Las Vegas Strip, April 9.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton    
The fountains at Caesars Palace are empty during the shutdown, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The fountains at Caesars Palace are empty during the shutdown, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
The fountains at Caesars Palace are empty during the shutdown, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Closed hotels and casinos sit illuminated by the sunrise, April 10. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Closed hotels and casinos sit illuminated by the sunrise, April 10. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
Closed hotels and casinos sit illuminated by the sunrise, April 10. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Air travelers sit wearing face masks at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, April 9.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Air travelers sit wearing face masks at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, April 9.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Air travelers sit wearing face masks at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, April 9.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Window lights spell out 'We Love Las Vegas' at the Flamingo hotel-casino, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Window lights spell out 'We Love Las Vegas' at the Flamingo hotel-casino, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Window lights spell out 'We Love Las Vegas' at the Flamingo hotel-casino, April 3.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A replica of the Statue of Liberty stands illuminated outside the closed New York-New York Resort & Casino, April 10.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A replica of the Statue of Liberty stands illuminated outside the closed New York-New York Resort & Casino, April 10.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2020
A replica of the Statue of Liberty stands illuminated outside the closed New York-New York Resort & Casino, April 10.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing, in Las Vegas, March 30. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing, in Las Vegas, March 30. REUTERS/Steve Marcus  

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing, in Las Vegas, March 30. REUTERS/Steve Marcus  
Steve Johnson of Las Vegas walks through the normally crowded Fremont Street Experience after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak shut down all nonessential businesses, including casinos, March 18.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Steve Johnson of Las Vegas walks through the normally crowded Fremont Street Experience after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak shut down all nonessential businesses, including casinos, March 18.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Steve Johnson of Las Vegas walks through the normally crowded Fremont Street Experience after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak shut down all nonessential businesses, including casinos, March 18.  REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The closed Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino sign, April 10.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The closed Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino sign, April 10.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2020
The closed Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino sign, April 10.  REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus...

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus and related deaths in New York fell to their lowest levels in more than a week.

9:18am EDT
Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars roam Israeli city under lockdown

Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers.

8:23am EDT
The world's displaced brace for coronavirus

The world's displaced brace for coronavirus

Asylum seekers, refugees and migrants around the world prepare for the pandemic with limited access to healthcare, sanitation and ability to social distance.

Apr 16 2020
Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle hospital staff reflect on their coronavirus fight

Seattle frontline healthcare workers and hospital staff pose for portraits and share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apr 16 2020

