Pictures | Wed Aug 7, 2019 | 1:55pm EDT

Laser pointer protest in Hong Kong

A man watches the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum during a flash mob staged to denounce the authorities' claim that laser pointers were offensive weapons in Hong Kong, China August 7, 2019. Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters created their own light show to demonstrate against the arrest of a student detained for buying laser pointers, at the Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People aim laser pointers at the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum. Protesters say Keith Fong, a student union leader from Baptist University, was unlawfully arrested by several plainclothes police for buying laser pointers on the grounds that he possessed offensive weapons. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum. Protesters chanted and cheered as they beamed their lasers across the sky and on buildings, to show that the pointers are not harmful and "not a weapon." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A protester walks among the crowd as the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum. Hong Kong has faced months of sometimes violent protests that began with opposition to a now-suspended extradition law and which have evolved into a direct challenge to the government of embattled leader Carrie Lam and calls for full democracy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum. Laser pointers have been used by protesters in the past to pinpoint violent instigators among them, said 28-year-old Maggie Chan, who joined Wednesday's laser protest. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum. The demonstrations against the extradition bill have become the most serious political crisis in Hong Kong since it returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago after being governed by Britain. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch the dots of laser pointers move across buildings in front of the Hong Kong Space Museum. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

