Laser pointer protest in Hong Kong

A protester walks among the crowd as the dots of laser pointers move across the facade of the Hong Kong Space Museum. Hong Kong has faced months of sometimes violent protests that began with opposition to a now-suspended extradition law and which have evolved into a direct challenge to the government of embattled leader Carrie Lam and calls for full democracy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

