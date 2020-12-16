Last night before lockdown in London
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of the coronavirus continues in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A police officer patrols as people party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers patrol a street in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A waiter clears up drinks at a pub in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People sit on the side of a road in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Women dance on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Waiters clear drinks at a table after last orders before pubs shut due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A waiter works at a pub in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People sit outside a bar in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People sit outside a bar in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
People sit outside a restaurant in Soho in London, Britain, December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
