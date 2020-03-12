Last night of the NBA
Fans leave after an announcement that the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game is canceled just before the tip off. The NBA said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the...more
Fans react after it was announced that the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings was postponed at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
A message on the video score board informs fans the game against the Utah Jazz has been postponed. Teams were told to go to the locker rooms just before tip off at Oklahoa City's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Officials wait on instructions from the league office after sending both the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder to their locker rooms before tip off at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Fans leave after being told the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game had been canceled just before tip off at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter waves to fans after an overtime loss to the New York Knicks at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
A fan looks at his phone while waiting on an announcement at the Utah Jazz Oklahoma City Thunder game at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena after both teams were sent to their locker rooms. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
A Coronavirus chart is seen outside a restroom at Miami's American Airlines Arena as the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Fans react after it was announced that the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings was postponed at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Officials talk before tip off of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Utah Jazz fans react after an announcement that the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed before tip off at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Fans react after it was announced that the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Fans leave the Wells Fargo Center after the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Detroit Pistons in Philadelphia. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
An employee cleans the seating area after game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Empty stands after game between Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
The number of cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the virus has risen steadily in the United States this week, stoking concerns of a...
Inside the exclusion zone, nine years after Fukushima disaster
Scenes from the area surrounding the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following an earthquake and tsunami, leaking...
Deadly coronavirus outbreak at Washington state nursing home
At least 19 residents have died at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term nursing facility in a Seattle suburb where 55 of the home's original 120...
Empty spaces amid coronavirus
Cinemas, stadiums, town squares and other public gathering places are devoid of people as the coronavirus spreads to at least 118 countries around the world.
