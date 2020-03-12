Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 12, 2020 | 8:25am EDT

Last night of the NBA

Fans leave after an announcement that the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game is canceled just before the tip off. The NBA said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1 / 15
Fans react after it was announced that the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings was postponed at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
2 / 15
A message on the video score board informs fans the game against the Utah Jazz has been postponed. Teams were told to go to the locker rooms just before tip off at Oklahoa City's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
3 / 15
Officials wait on instructions from the league office after sending both the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder to their locker rooms before tip off at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
4 / 15
Fans leave after being told the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game had been canceled just before tip off at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
5 / 15
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter waves to fans after an overtime loss to the New York Knicks at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6 / 15
A fan looks at his phone while waiting on an announcement at the Utah Jazz Oklahoma City Thunder game at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena after both teams were sent to their locker rooms. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
7 / 15
A Coronavirus chart is seen outside a restroom at Miami's American Airlines Arena as the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
8 / 15
Fans react after it was announced that the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings was postponed at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
9 / 15
Officials talk before tip off of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
10 / 15
Utah Jazz fans react after an announcement that the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed before tip off at Oklahoma's Chesapeake Energy Arena. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
11 / 15
Fans react after it was announced that the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings was postponed at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
12 / 15
Fans leave the Wells Fargo Center after the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Detroit Pistons in Philadelphia. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
13 / 15
An employee cleans the seating area after game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
14 / 15
Empty stands after game between Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
15 / 15
