Last of the northern white rhinos
A warden watches over Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya, March 7, 2018. The last three northern white rhinos live in a conservancy...more
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, is recovering from an infected leg that raised fears over...more
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. After all attempts at getting him to mate naturally failed, conservationists last year put Sudan on dating app Tinder,...more
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, is fed by a warden at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park May 3, 2017. Sudan spent most of the past two weeks lying in his pen due to discomfort from a deep wound on his right hind...more
Najin and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, lie in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A warden guards Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rhinos and giraffes graze at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
Sudan, the last surviving male northern white rhino, grazes at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
The Rhino Cemetery is seen at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
