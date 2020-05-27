Edition:
Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of coronavirus

Carlos Acuna, 52, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, May 20. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York, April 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A mortuary worker checks the hand of a deceased person in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Workers of a funeral parlor move a coffin containing the body of a person who died of the coronavirus at the Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City, April 30. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April, 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Funeral Director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in the Queens borough of New York, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Workers of Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepare to remove the coffin of Antonio Freitas at his house, in theTancredo Neves neighborhood of Manaus, Brazil, May 7. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective garments work as relatives of Neide Rodrigues, 71, who died of coronavirus, attend her burial at a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 8. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil, May 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Gravediggers rest as they wait for new coffins at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Funeral vehicles stand in front of a morgue to carry coffins of coronavirus victims to cemeteries in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A gravedigger walks at the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, May 6. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Funeral workers remove the body of a coronavirus victim from a hearse at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 7. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Workers at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl during the outbreak of the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 16. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
A worker prepares a coffin for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 28. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Men wearing protective gear bury the body of Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, Nigeria, April 18. Nigeria Presidency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues, who passed away from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A funeral service worker looks at coffins of two victims of coronavirus during a burial ceremony in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy, March 30. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Relatives watch as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
A mortuary worker is pictured amid coffins in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
