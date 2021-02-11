Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 11, 2021

Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of COVID

A crematorium employee moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A crematorium employee moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2021
A crematorium employee moves an empty coffin during the cremation of a person who died of the coronavirus at the Municipal Cemetery in Nezahualcoyotl, State of Mexico, Mexico, February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2021
Funeral director and publican Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Bar and Undertakers drives his hearse with a prepared coffin to collect the body of a deceased local man from hospital in the County Tipperary town of Fethard, Ireland, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A funeral director makes final checks on a deceased person ahead of her funeral in the chapel of rest at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Sidcup, south east London, Britain, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A funeral director makes final checks on a deceased person ahead of her funeral in the chapel of rest at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Sidcup, south east London, Britain, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2021
A funeral director makes final checks on a deceased person ahead of her funeral in the chapel of rest at W. Uden & Sons Family Funeral Directors in Sidcup, south east London, Britain, January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An aerial view shows municipality workers burying a coffin at a funeral area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

An aerial view shows municipality workers burying a coffin at a funeral area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
An aerial view shows municipality workers burying a coffin at a funeral area provided by the government for victims of the coronavirus at Tegal Alur cemetery complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2021
Municipal healthcare workers examine the body of Shirlene Morais Costa, who died at home at the age of 53 after reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who volunteered to work in a cemetery, wears a protective suit as he burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, May 25. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani &nbsp; &nbsp;

A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who volunteered to work in a cemetery, wears a protective suit as he burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, May 25. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who volunteered to work in a cemetery, wears a protective suit as he burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, May 25. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani    
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York, April 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly &nbsp;

Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York, April 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Alisha Narvaez, 36, the manager and Nicole Warring, 33, a Resident Funeral Director at International Funeral & Cremation Services, a funeral home in Harlem, carry a deceased person into the basement area, where bodies are stored and prepared for funeral services, in Manhattan, New York, April 2. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly  
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective suits gather at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
A coffin sits under a plastic cover as a precaution while undertaker Cassandra Yousef makes final preparations for the funeral service, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A coffin sits under a plastic cover as a precaution while undertaker Cassandra Yousef makes final preparations for the funeral service, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
A coffin sits under a plastic cover as a precaution while undertaker Cassandra Yousef makes final preparations for the funeral service, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A mortuary worker checks the hand of a deceased person in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

A mortuary worker checks the hand of a deceased person in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay      

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
A mortuary worker checks the hand of a deceased person in the mortuary at Poppy's Funerals in Lambeth Cemetery, in London, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Hannah McKay      
Workers of a funeral parlor move a coffin containing the body of a person who died of the coronavirus at the Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City, April 30. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Workers of a funeral parlor move a coffin containing the body of a person who died of the coronavirus at the Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City, April 30. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2020
Workers of a funeral parlor move a coffin containing the body of a person who died of the coronavirus at the Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City, April 30. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April, 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April, 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Municipality workers carry a coffin at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April, 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan    
Funeral Director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in the Queens borough of New York, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith &nbsp;

Funeral Director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in the Queens borough of New York, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith  

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2020
Funeral Director Omar Rodriguez looks over caskets of bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in the Queens borough of New York, April 26. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith  
Workers of Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepare to remove the coffin of Antonio Freitas at his house, in theTancredo Neves neighborhood of Manaus, Brazil, May 7. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

Workers of Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepare to remove the coffin of Antonio Freitas at his house, in theTancredo Neves neighborhood of Manaus, Brazil, May 7. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Workers of Funeral SOS, wearing protective clothing, prepare to remove the coffin of Antonio Freitas at his house, in theTancredo Neves neighborhood of Manaus, Brazil, May 7. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave &nbsp; &nbsp;

Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Municipal workers in protective gear prepare to cremate the body a man who died due to coronavirus at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 22. REUTERS/Amit Dave    
Gravediggers wearing protective garments work as relatives of Neide Rodrigues, 71, who died of coronavirus, attend her burial at a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 8. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares &nbsp; &nbsp;

Gravediggers wearing protective garments work as relatives of Neide Rodrigues, 71, who died of coronavirus, attend her burial at a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 8. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares    

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Gravediggers wearing protective garments work as relatives of Neide Rodrigues, 71, who died of coronavirus, attend her burial at a cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 8. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares    
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil, May 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil, May 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes    

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Gravediggers prepare the coffin of Antonio Marciano, 65, who is suspected to have passed away from the coronavirus, during his burial in Duque de Caxias public cemetery, near Rio de Janeiro Brazil, May 5. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes    
Gravediggers rest as they wait for new coffins at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan &nbsp; &nbsp;

Gravediggers rest as they wait for new coffins at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Gravediggers rest as they wait for new coffins at a cemetery complex provided by the government for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 22. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan    
A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2020
A man offers funeral prayers for a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from the coronavirus at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui    
Carlos Acuna, 52, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, May 20. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso &nbsp;

Carlos Acuna, 52, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, May 20. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, works at a cremation oven as the number of deaths continue to rise due to the coronavirus outbreak, at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, May 20. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso  
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23. REUTERS/Rick Wilking &nbsp; &nbsp;

Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Michael Neel, funeral director of of All Veterans Funeral and Cremation, wearing full PPE, looks at the U.S. flag on the casket of George Trefren, a 90 year old Korean War veteran who died of the coronavirus in a nursing home, in Denver, Colorado, April 23. REUTERS/Rick Wilking    
Funeral vehicles stand in front of a morgue to carry coffins of coronavirus victims to cemeteries in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31. REUTERS/Umit Bektas &nbsp; &nbsp;

Funeral vehicles stand in front of a morgue to carry coffins of coronavirus victims to cemeteries in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31. REUTERS/Umit Bektas    

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Funeral vehicles stand in front of a morgue to carry coffins of coronavirus victims to cemeteries in Istanbul, Turkey, March 31. REUTERS/Umit Bektas    
A gravedigger walks at the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, May 6. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly &nbsp; &nbsp;

A gravedigger walks at the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, May 6. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A gravedigger walks at the Parque Taruma cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, May 6. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly    
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp; &nbsp;

Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli    
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham &nbsp;

Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham  

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Family members and funeral workers carry the coffin of a 51-year-old man who died from the coronavirus at a cemetery in Cape Town, South Africa, May 12. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham  
Funeral workers remove the body of a coronavirus victim from a hearse at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 7. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez &nbsp;

Funeral workers remove the body of a coronavirus victim from a hearse at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 7. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez  

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Funeral workers remove the body of a coronavirus victim from a hearse at a funeral parlor, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, April 7. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez  
Workers at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl during the outbreak of the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 16. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Workers at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl during the outbreak of the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 16. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2020
Workers at a crematory in Nezahualcoyotl during the outbreak of the coronavirus on the outskirts of Mexico City, May 16. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A worker prepares a coffin for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 28. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana &nbsp; &nbsp;

A worker prepares a coffin for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 28. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana    

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A worker prepares a coffin for coronavirus victims in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 28. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana    
Men wearing protective gear bury the body of Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, Nigeria, April 18. Nigeria Presidency/via REUTERS

Men wearing protective gear bury the body of Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, Nigeria, April 18. Nigeria Presidency/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2020
Men wearing protective gear bury the body of Nigerian president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died after contracting the coronavirus, at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, Nigeria, April 18. Nigeria Presidency/via REUTERS
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues, who passed away from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18. &nbsp;REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes &nbsp;

Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues, who passed away from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Gravediggers carry the coffin of Antonia Rodrigues, who passed away from the coronavirus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18.  REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes  
A funeral service worker looks at coffins of two victims of coronavirus during a burial ceremony in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy, March 30. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo &nbsp;

A funeral service worker looks at coffins of two victims of coronavirus during a burial ceremony in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy, March 30. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo  

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A funeral service worker looks at coffins of two victims of coronavirus during a burial ceremony in the southern town of Cisternino, Italy, March 30. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo  
Relatives watch as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli &nbsp;

Relatives watch as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Relatives watch as gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of a man who died of the coronavirus, at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 13. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli  
A mortuary worker is pictured amid coffins in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman &nbsp;

A mortuary worker is pictured amid coffins in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman  

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A mortuary worker is pictured amid coffins in Brussels, Belgium, April 9. REUTERS/Yves Herman  
