Last responders: Funeral workers in the age of COVID

A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who volunteered to work in a cemetery, wears a protective suit as he burns clothes they used for burial, near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus, on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, May 25. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

