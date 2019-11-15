Edition:
Latin Grammy Awards red carpet

Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Cami. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Bad Bunny. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Lali. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Anitta. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Rosalia. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Malillany Mari n. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Nella. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Aleyda Ortiz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Luis Fonsi and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Natalia Jimenez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Mariachi Sol De Mexico. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Thalia. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Michael Pena and Brie Shaffer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Juanes and his family. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Soraya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Bambi Multinota REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Sarodj Bertin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Ximena Sarinana. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Marilina Bertoldi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Aymee Nuviola. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Leiva. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Marie Monti. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Feid. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Elsa y Elmar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Robert Vogu. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Aleyda Ortiz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Victoria Kuhne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Alejandra Espinoza and son. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Maity Interiano. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Lili Estefan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Francisca Lachapel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Dayanara Torres. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Maite Hontele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Chiquinquira Delgado. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Evelyn Sicairos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Claudia Acuna. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Deborah Dugan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Ile. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Natalia Jimenez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Enrique Campos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
Ni Fu Ni Fa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, November 14, 2019
