Latin Grammy Awards red carpet
Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cami. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bad Bunny. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lali. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Anitta. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Rosalia. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Malillany Mari n. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Nella. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aleyda Ortiz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Luis Fonsi and guest. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Natalia Jimenez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mariachi Sol De Mexico. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Thalia. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Michael Pena and Brie Shaffer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Juanes and his family. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Soraya. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Bambi Multinota REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarodj Bertin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ximena Sarinana. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marilina Bertoldi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Aymee Nuviola. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Leiva. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Marie Monti. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ricky Martin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Feid. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Elsa y Elmar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Robert Vogu. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Victoria Kuhne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Alejandra Espinoza and son. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maity Interiano. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Lili Estefan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Francisca Lachapel. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Dayanara Torres. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Maite Hontele. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chiquinquira Delgado. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Evelyn Sicairos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Claudia Acuna. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Deborah Dugan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ile. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Enrique Campos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ni Fu Ni Fa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ousted ambassador testifies in Trump impeachment hearings
A second day of televised impeachment hearings opened in the House of Representatives with the spotlight on Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine branded "bad news" by President Donald Trump before he fired her.
Sudan looks to pyramids to attract tourism
Sudan boasts more more - though smaller - pyramids than Egypt, and after conflicts and crises, the country's new civilian transition government is seeking to grow the number of visitors to the historic sites.
Protesters barricade Hong Kong university campuses
Hong Kong protesters have turned several universities into fortresses, stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, amid some of the worst violence in the former British colony in decades.
Venice under water
Venice declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after "apocalyptic" floods swept through the lagoon city, flooding its historic basilica and inundating squares and centuries-old buildings.
