Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 16, 2017 | 7:40pm EST

Latin Grammy red carpet

Martina La Peligrosa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Martina La Peligrosa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Martina La Peligrosa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
1 / 55
Ana de Armas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Ana de Armas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Ana de Armas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 55
Kalisto and guest. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Kalisto and guest. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Kalisto and guest. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 55
Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
4 / 55
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
5 / 55
Valentino. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Valentino. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Valentino. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
6 / 55
Paula Arenas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Paula Arenas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Paula Arenas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
7 / 55
Sebastian Villalobos and Maria Laura. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Sebastian Villalobos and Maria Laura. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Sebastian Villalobos and Maria Laura. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 55
Jackie Hernandez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jackie Hernandez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Jackie Hernandez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
9 / 55
Diego Guirado. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Diego Guirado. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Diego Guirado. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
10 / 55
Rosy McMichael. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Rosy McMichael. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Rosy McMichael. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
11 / 55
Wil-Jay. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Wil-Jay. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Wil-Jay. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 55
Alessia Cara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Alessia Cara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Alessia Cara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
13 / 55
Debi Nova. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Debi Nova. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Debi Nova. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 55
Rosalia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Rosalia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Rosalia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
15 / 55
Tony Waller. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tony Waller. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Tony Waller. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 55
Musical group Coletro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Musical group Coletro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Musical group Coletro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
17 / 55
Johann Vera. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Johann Vera. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Johann Vera. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
18 / 55
Danella Urbay. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Danella Urbay. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Danella Urbay. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
19 / 55
Daniela di Giacomo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Daniela di Giacomo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Daniela di Giacomo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 55
Vanessa Anez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Vanessa Anez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Vanessa Anez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
21 / 55
The band Bomba Estereo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The band Bomba Estereo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
The band Bomba Estereo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
22 / 55
Carmen Jara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Carmen Jara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Carmen Jara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
23 / 55
Alejandro Sanz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Alejandro Sanz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Alejandro Sanz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
24 / 55
Jaime Camil. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jaime Camil. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Jaime Camil. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
25 / 55
Lady Janny. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Lady Janny. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Lady Janny. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
26 / 55
Andres Calamaro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Andres Calamaro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Andres Calamaro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
27 / 55
Mario Selman. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Mario Selman. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Mario Selman. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
28 / 55
Emeraude Toubia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Emeraude Toubia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Emeraude Toubia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
29 / 55
Jesse Medeles. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Jesse Medeles. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Jesse Medeles. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
30 / 55
Ronny Jimenez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Ronny Jimenez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Ronny Jimenez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
31 / 55
Camila Luna. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Camila Luna. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Camila Luna. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
32 / 55
Daniel Etura and Maria Carrasco. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Daniel Etura and Maria Carrasco. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Daniel Etura and Maria Carrasco. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
33 / 55
PJ "Sin Suela." REUTERS/Steve Marcus

PJ "Sin Suela." REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
PJ "Sin Suela." REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
34 / 55
Nina Pastori. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Nina Pastori. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Nina Pastori. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
35 / 55
Daniel Minimalia and guest. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Daniel Minimalia and guest. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Daniel Minimalia and guest. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
36 / 55
Roselyn Sanchez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Roselyn Sanchez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Roselyn Sanchez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
37 / 55
Idan Raichel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Idan Raichel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Idan Raichel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
38 / 55
Clarissa Molina. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Clarissa Molina. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Clarissa Molina. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
39 / 55
A. Chal. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

A. Chal. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
A. Chal. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
40 / 55
Victoria Kuhne. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Victoria Kuhne. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Victoria Kuhne. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
41 / 55
Adriana Lucia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Adriana Lucia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Adriana Lucia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
42 / 55
Fernando Otero. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Fernando Otero. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Fernando Otero. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
43 / 55
Edgar Ramirez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Edgar Ramirez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Edgar Ramirez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
44 / 55
Musical group El Cuarteto de Nos. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Musical group El Cuarteto de Nos. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Musical group El Cuarteto de Nos. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
45 / 55
Majida Issa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Majida Issa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Majida Issa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
46 / 55
Frank Reyes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Frank Reyes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Frank Reyes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
47 / 55
Alan Tacher and Cristy Bernal. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Alan Tacher and Cristy Bernal. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Alan Tacher and Cristy Bernal. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
48 / 55
Santiago Cruz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Santiago Cruz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Santiago Cruz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
49 / 55
Luis Fonsi. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Luis Fonsi. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Luis Fonsi. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
50 / 55
Karla Martinez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Karla Martinez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Karla Martinez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
51 / 55
Danay Suarez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Danay Suarez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Danay Suarez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
52 / 55
Yuvisney Aguilar. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Yuvisney Aguilar. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Yuvisney Aguilar. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
53 / 55
Marco de la O. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Marco de la O. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Marco de la O. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
54 / 55
Saga WhiteBlack. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Saga WhiteBlack. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Saga WhiteBlack. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
55 / 55
View Again
View Next
Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Next Slideshows

Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Red carpet style at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Nov 14 2017
Governors Awards red carpet

Governors Awards red carpet

Style from the Governors Awards red carpet.

Nov 12 2017
Best of CMA Awards

Best of CMA Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.

Nov 09 2017
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Style at the 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville.

Nov 09 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.

Deadly flash floods in Greece

Deadly flash floods in Greece

A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

Inside the Museum of the Bible

Inside the Museum of the Bible

Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.

Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Australians vote for same-sex marriage

Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.

Crisis at Manus Island detention center

Crisis at Manus Island detention center

Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.

#MeToo march in Hollywood

#MeToo march in Hollywood

Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast