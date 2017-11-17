Latin Grammy red carpet
Martina La Peligrosa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ana de Armas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kalisto and guest. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Valentino. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Paula Arenas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Sebastian Villalobos and Maria Laura. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jackie Hernandez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Diego Guirado. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rosy McMichael. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Wil-Jay. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Alessia Cara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Debi Nova. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rosalia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tony Waller. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musical group Coletro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Johann Vera. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Danella Urbay. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Daniela di Giacomo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Vanessa Anez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
The band Bomba Estereo. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carmen Jara. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Alejandro Sanz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jaime Camil. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lady Janny. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Andres Calamaro. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mario Selman. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Emeraude Toubia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jesse Medeles. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ronny Jimenez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Camila Luna. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Daniel Etura and Maria Carrasco. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
PJ "Sin Suela." REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nina Pastori. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Daniel Minimalia and guest. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Roselyn Sanchez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Idan Raichel. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Clarissa Molina. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A. Chal. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Victoria Kuhne. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Adriana Lucia. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Fernando Otero. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Edgar Ramirez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musical group El Cuarteto de Nos. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Majida Issa. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Frank Reyes. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Alan Tacher and Cristy Bernal. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Santiago Cruz. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luis Fonsi. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Karla Martinez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Danay Suarez. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Yuvisney Aguilar. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Marco de la O. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Saga WhiteBlack. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
