Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Feb 17, 2021 | 5:25pm EST

Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna

A view of the Mount Etna eruption spewing ash, as seen from Paterno, Italy, in this image obtained from social media dated February 16.  LUIGI SENNA/via REUTERS

A view of the Mount Etna eruption spewing ash, as seen from Paterno, Italy, in this image obtained from social media dated February 16.  LUIGI SENNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
A view of the Mount Etna eruption spewing ash, as seen from Paterno, Italy, in this image obtained from social media dated February 16.  LUIGI SENNA/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 15
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
2 / 15
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
3 / 15
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action as seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action as seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action as seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
4 / 15
A woman walks her dog in the aftermath of an impressive Mount Etna volcanic eruption in Catania, Italy, February 17. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A woman walks her dog in the aftermath of an impressive Mount Etna volcanic eruption in Catania, Italy, February 17. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2021
A woman walks her dog in the aftermath of an impressive Mount Etna volcanic eruption in Catania, Italy, February 17. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
5 / 15
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
6 / 15
Mount Etna spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Mount Etna spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Mount Etna spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
7 / 15
Volcanic ash is seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, at the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Volcanic ash is seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, at the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Volcanic ash is seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, at the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
8 / 15
Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 15
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
10 / 15
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
11 / 15
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
12 / 15
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
13 / 15
Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
14 / 15
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Next Slideshows

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.

3:01pm EST
Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

1:40pm EST
Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

Atlantic City invited onlookers to watch as the city brought down the eyesore that was once the Trump Plaza casino with a controlled demolition on the New...

12:15pm EST
Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung...

8:50am EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Barricades burn in Spanish streets amid protests over jailed rapper

Barricades burn in Spanish streets amid protests over jailed rapper

Police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and sound bombs at two protests in Madrid and Barcelona, each attended by thousands, the day after Pablo Hasel was arrested on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Millions without power as extreme cold blasts U.S.

Historic subzero cold reaching as far south as Texas has left millions without power.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

Blighted Trump casino demolished in Atlantic City

Atlantic City invited onlookers to watch as the city brought down the eyesore that was once the Trump Plaza casino with a controlled demolition on the New Jersey waterfront.

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands march in Myanmar anti-coup protest

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Myanmar on Wednesday, rejecting the army's assertion that the public supported its overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and vowing they would not be cowed in their bid to end military rule.

Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia

Stray dogs with bright blue fur found in Russia

A pack of stray dogs with blue fur was found earlier this month near an abandoned chemical plant in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk.

An Italian family's year of living amid COVID

An Italian family's year of living amid COVID

A year ago, Marzio Toniolo led a simple life as a primary school teacher, husband and father in the small northern Italian town of San Fiorano, until their town and a cluster of others became the first "red zone" outside China to be put under lockdown in February 2020.

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

Greece blanketed by heaviest snowfall in over a decade

The heaviest snowfall to hit Greece in 12 years triggered power cuts, disrupted transport as authorities briefly closed off sections of highways and appealed to the public to avoid non-essential travel.

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast