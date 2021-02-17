Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna
A view of the Mount Etna eruption spewing ash, as seen from Paterno, Italy, in this image obtained from social media dated February 16. LUIGI SENNA/via REUTERS
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action as seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman walks her dog in the aftermath of an impressive Mount Etna volcanic eruption in Catania, Italy, February 17. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Volcanic ash is seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, at the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
