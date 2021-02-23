Lava and ash spew from Italy's Mount Etna
Large streams of lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna leaps into action, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy February 23. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna seen from Zafferana Etnea, Italy, February 21. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Zafferana Etnea, Italy, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
An alpine rescuer, member of the "Guardia di Finanza", a local police force, holds volcanic debris as he visits a crater on Mount Etna near Catania, Italy, February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna leaps into action, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna leaps into action, as seen from the village of Fornazzo, Italy February 23. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A view of the Mount Etna eruption spewing ash, as seen from Paterno, Italy, in this image obtained from social media dated February 16. LUIGI SENNA/via REUTERS
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action as seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A woman walks her dog in the aftermath of an impressive Mount Etna volcanic eruption in Catania, Italy, February 17. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Mount Etna spews volcanic ash as it leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Volcanic ash is seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, at the village of Catania, Italy February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, seen from the village of Fornazzo, in Catania, Italy, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Large streams of red hot lava shoot into the night sky as Mount Etna erupts, Feburary 15. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava are seen as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from the village of Catania, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna leaps into action, seen from Giarre, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Next Slideshows
U.S. crosses 500,000th COVID death
The United States crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths just over a year to the day since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first known...
Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing
NASA's Mars rover Perseverance takes its first images of the Red Planet after touchdown.
United plane drops debris over Colorado after engine failure
A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport after its right engine failed and scattered debris on the ground.
Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper
Cities across Spain have been rocked by days of demonstrations after the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, known for his fiercely anti-establishment songs, on...
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. crosses 500,000th COVID death
The United States crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths just over a year to the day since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first known U.S. victims in Santa Clara County, California.
Perseverance rover beams back images from Mars after historic landing
NASA's Mars rover Perseverance takes its first images of the Red Planet after touchdown.
United plane drops debris over Colorado after engine failure
A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport after its right engine failed and scattered debris on the ground.
Spain rocked by protests over jailed rapper
Cities across Spain have been rocked by days of demonstrations after the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel, known for his fiercely anti-establishment songs, on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty.
Goats invade streets of Welsh seaside town again
A herd of Kashmir goats returns to the emptied streets of Llandudno, Wales, during the coronavirus lockdown.
Ice and rainbows as Niagara Falls freezes
The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.
Millions of Texans still without water after historic cold
Some 8.8 million people in Texas, about a third of the state's population, are still having issues with their water supply after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week.
Anti-coup protesters defy junta warning in Myanmar
Hundreds of thousands gathered in cities and towns across Myanmar despite fears of violence after authorities warned that confrontation could be deadly three weeks after seizing power.
Novak Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic was crowned Australian Open champion for a record-extending ninth time and secured his 18th Grand Slam title in a win over Daniil Medvedev.