Lava flows as Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts
A man sits as red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People watch as streams of red hot lava flow during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People watch as streams of red hot lava flow during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
People stand as streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
A man roasts marshmallows over volcano lava during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
