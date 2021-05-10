Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 10, 2021 | 11:30am EDT

Lava flows as Guatemala's Pacaya volcano erupts

A man sits as red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A man sits as red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A man sits as red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
1 / 8
People watch as streams of red hot lava flow during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People watch as streams of red hot lava flow during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
People watch as streams of red hot lava flow during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
2 / 8
Streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
3 / 8
Streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
4 / 8
People watch as streams of red hot lava flow during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People watch as streams of red hot lava flow during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
People watch as streams of red hot lava flow during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
5 / 8
People stand as streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

People stand as streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
People stand as streams of red hot lava are seen during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
6 / 8
A man roasts marshmallows over volcano lava during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A man roasts marshmallows over volcano lava during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
A man roasts marshmallows over volcano lava during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
7 / 8
Red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Sunday, May 09, 2021
Red hot lava flows during an eruption of the Pacaya volcano at San Vicente de Sales municipality in the Escuintla region, Guatemala, May 8. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Next Slideshows

Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Nepal struggles with a shortage of oxygen, cylinders and ICU beds as it's hit with a second wave of the coronavirus.

9:34am EDT
Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescuers worked into the night on Sunday to free a small whale stranded in the River Thames in southwest London.

7:52am EDT
Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68

Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68

Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in Kabul killed at least 68 people and wounded 165, mostly female students going home after...

12:05am EDT
Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night

Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the...

May 09 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as Israel marked the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Nepal struggles with a shortage of oxygen, cylinders and ICU beds as it's hit with a second wave of the coronavirus.

Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescuers save small whale stranded in the Thames

Rescuers worked into the night on Sunday to free a small whale stranded in the River Thames in southwest London.

Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68

Afghan blast targeting schoolgirls kills at least 68

Explosions caused by a car bomb and mortars outside a school in Kabul killed at least 68 people and wounded 165, mostly female students going home after finishing their studies.

Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night

Clashes and prayers in Jerusalem on Muslim holy night

Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers prayed at the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque on Islam's holy night of Laylat al-Qadr.

Russia celebrates Victory Day

Russia celebrates Victory Day

Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

A long-running legal case, in which several Palestinian families face eviction from homes on land claimed by settlers, is at the heart of the confrontations during the Muslim holy month.

Anti-president Somali soldiers begin returning to barracks

Anti-president Somali soldiers begin returning to barracks

Hundreds of Somali forces who back the opposition began returning to their barracks on Friday after reaching an agreement with the prime minister following clashes over the tenure of the president, a spokesman for the troops said.

Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia

Deadly anti-government protests grip Colombia

Protests originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform have become a broad cry for action against poverty, police violence and inequalities in the health and education systems.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast