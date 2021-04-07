Lava spews from new fissures at Iceland volcano
Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Iceland April 5. Two new fissures have opened in the Icelandic volcano that has attracted thousands of visitors since erupting three weeks ago. Ao Thor/via REUTERS
Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, April 5. Ao Thor/via REUTERS
People watch as lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, April 5. Ao Thor/via REUTERS
Lava erupts from a new fissure at the volcanic site near Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, April 5. The fissures, near the original site of the eruption on March 19, measure 200 meters in total, said the Icelandic Met Office. Icelandic Coast Guard via...more
Lava oozes from a new fissure near Iceland April 5. Ao Thor/via REUTERS
Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, Iceland, April 5. Ao Thor/via REUTERS
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. The volcano in Iceland spewing lava into the sky could continue its spectacular display for years, potentially becoming a new tourist attraction on the island known for...more
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the site of the eruption, some 30 kilometres southwest of the capital, hoping to be awed by the rare lava fountains and even to cook...more
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
People visit a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 26. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A tourist poses for pictures at a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 26. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A person stands in front of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. To cope with the hoard of visitors, authorities in Iceland set up a 3.5 kilometre (2.2 miles) hiking trail to the eruption site and are patrolling the area to...more
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland March 27. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Thousands of curious onlookers have been flocking to the erupting volcano. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Cars line up on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland March 23. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is. REUTERS
People gather at the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland March 27. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A person looks at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 27. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A view of a volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 26. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A man prepares hot dogs at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
Lava oozes at the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula following Friday's eruption in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
People sit in front of the volcanic site on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland March 23. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Volcanic eruption in Geldingadalur in Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland, March 20. Kristinn Magnusson/mbl.is via REUTERS
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 20. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A view of the volcanic site on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, March 21. REUTERS/Cat Gundry-Beck
A volcanic eruption is seen (rear) near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, March 19. VF.IS/via REUTERS
