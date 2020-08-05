Lavender fields draw selfie-seeking visitors
A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People take photos at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People with a dog walk in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A red-tailed black bumblebee collects nectar from lavender blossoms at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Women pose for a photo in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A Dalmatian is seen in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A couple is seen in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Women pose for a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People walk at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A couple poses for a selfie at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People take pictures in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People walk at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A woman takes a selfie at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
People take pictures in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A woman poses for a photo at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Women walk at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Women take pictures at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
