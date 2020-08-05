Edition:
Lavender fields draw selfie-seeking visitors

A woman takes a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain, August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

People take photos at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

People with a dog walk in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A red-tailed black bumblebee collects nectar from lavender blossoms at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Women pose for a photo in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A Dalmatian is seen in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A couple is seen in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Women pose for a selfie in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

People walk at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A couple poses for a selfie at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

People take pictures in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

People walk at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A woman takes a selfie at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

People take pictures in a lavender field at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

A woman poses for a photo at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Women walk at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Women take pictures at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

