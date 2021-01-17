Edition:
Law enforcement officials brace for pro-Trump protests at state capitals

Members of the State police arrive at the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Militia groups gather to protect protesters as supporters of President Donald Trump protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio State Capitol in Columbus, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio State Capitol in Columbus, Ohio, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
A supporter of President Donald Trump uses a megaphone as he protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
A cardboard cutout depicting President Donald Trump is seen in front of Pennsylvania State Capitol, as supporters of him are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Militia groups gather to protect protesters as supporters of President Donald Trump protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio State Capitol in Columbus, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
A view of the Virginia State Capitol building as supporters of President Donald Trump are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Richmond, Virginia, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
National Guard members stand guard outside the Michigan State Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Lansing, Michigan, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
A supporter of President Donald Trump protests against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
The Oregon State Capitol with boarded-up windows is seen in Salem, Oregon, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alisha Jucevic

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
A supporter of President Donald Trump arrives by bus ahead of a protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Phoenix, Arizona, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
The Arizona state Capitol building is pictured through a fence as supporters of President Donald Trump are expected to protest against the election of President-elect Joe Biden, in Phoenix, Arizona, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
National Guard members stand guard outside the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
A National Guard vehicle is seen around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
National Guard members stand guard outside the U.S. Capitol as others eat ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Razor wire is seen on a fence around the U.S. Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
Members of the State police arrive at the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2021
