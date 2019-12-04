Law experts testify in Trump impeachment hearing

Stanford University law school professor Pamela Karlan said Trump abused his power by demanding foreign involvement in a U.S. election, adding that the president's actions "struck at the very heart of what makes this country the republic to which we pledge allegiance." Karlan said the evidence showed that Trump sought to "strong arm" Zelenskiy into smearing one of his rivals, adding, "This is not politics as usual - at least not in the United States or any other mature democracy. It is, instead, a cardinal reason by the Constitution contains an impeachment power." She pushed back at Republican Doug Collins for saying the witnesses could not have absorbed the evidence gathered in the inquiry. "I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don't care about those facts," Karlan said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

