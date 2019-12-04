Edition:
Law experts testify in Trump impeachment hearing

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) speaks with Republican ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment Inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 4, 2019. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Witnesses Noah Feldman, a professor of law at Harvard University Law School, Pamela Karlan, co-director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford University Law School, Michael Gerhardt, professor of law at University of North Carolina School of Law and Jonathan Turley, professor of law at George Washington University Law School are sworn in to testify. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
"The president's conduct described by the testimony embodies the (Constitution's) framers' concern that a sitting president would corruptly abuse the powers of office to distort the outcome of a presidential election in his favor," Harvard University law professor Noah Feldman told the panel. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A Capitol police officer watches from in front of a video monitor displaying definitions of "High Crimes and Misdemeanors" as the U.S. House Judiciary Committee holds their first hearing. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Members of the audience stand awaiting the start of a House Judiciary Committee hearing. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Stanford University law school professor Pamela Karlan said Trump abused his power by demanding foreign involvement in a U.S. election, adding that the president's actions "struck at the very heart of what makes this country the republic to which we pledge allegiance." Karlan said the evidence showed that Trump sought to "strong arm" Zelenskiy into smearing one of his rivals, adding, "This is not politics as usual - at least not in the United States or any other mature democracy. It is, instead, a cardinal reason by the Constitution contains an impeachment power." She pushed back at Republican Doug Collins for saying the witnesses could not have absorbed the evidence gathered in the inquiry. "I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don't care about those facts," Karlan said. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Witnesses Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley appear to testify. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
George Washington University Law School Professor Jonathan Turley, the only witness chosen by the Republicans, said the current evidence does not adequately support the Democrats' allegations against Trump. Still, Turley admonished Trump over the call to Zelenskiy - disagreeing with Trump that the conversation was "perfect" - and said leveraging U.S. military aid to investigate a political opponent "if proven, can be an impeachable offense." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) delivers a statement. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Pamela Karlan, professor of Public Interest Law and co-director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law School, listens to Noah Feldman, professor of law and director of the Julis-Rabinowitz Program on Jewish and Israeli Law at Harvard Law School, as he testifies. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) shakes hands with Democratic member of the committee Jamie Raskin (D-MD) prior to the hearing. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Witness Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University Law School, takes his papers from his briefcase as he prepares to testify. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A staff member wheels a cart full of documents into the committee room. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) arrives for the start of the hearing. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Members of the House Judiciary Committee are reflected in a television monitor as they begin their first hearing on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) takes his seat beside Republican ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) smiles as he sits beside U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (R-WI) in front of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) during the first House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) speaks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Signs with quotes from Democratic members of Congress sit behind Republican seats. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Attendee gather in the audience. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
Members of the news media line up outside of the hearing room. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
A U.S. Capitol police officer watches from the back wall of the hearing room as the House Judiciary Committee holds their first hearing on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
The U.S. Capitol building is seen before the hearing. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
The Washington Monument is seen during morning sunrise. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) swears-in the witnesses during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 4, 2019. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, December 04, 2019
