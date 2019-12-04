Leaders arrive for London NATO summit
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, join Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin...more
Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel pose as they meet at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, December 3, 2019. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk during a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace, in London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Tayyip Erdogan waves outside 10 Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, December 3, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth hosts a formal reception for the NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace in London, December 3, 2019. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and his husband Gauthier Destenay arrive for a reception at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir leaves Downing Street after attending a reception in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic leaves Downing Street after attending a reception in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at Clarence House to meet Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla ahead of the NATO alliance summit, in London, December 3, 2019. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for a reception in Downing Street, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Donald Trump and Melania Trump are seen together with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth, in London, December 3, 2019. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg and her husband Sindre Finnes are greeted by Deputy Master of The Household Lt Col Anthony Charles Richards as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a reception in London, December 3, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via...more
Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Prince Charles and Camilla ahead of the NATO alliance summit, at Clarence House, in London, December 3, 2019. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS
Czech President Milos Zeman arrives at Buckingham Palace for a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance in London, December 3, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata arrive for a reception at Downing Street in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth walks with Melania Trump during a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance in London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
