Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 3, 2019 | 7:40pm EST

Leaders arrive for London NATO summit

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with France's President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, Britain, December 3, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Close
1 / 17
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, join Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders for a group picture as they gather to mark 70 years of NATO Alliance during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, join Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, join Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders for a group picture as they gather to mark 70 years of NATO Alliance during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
2 / 17
Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel pose as they meet at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, December 3, 2019. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel pose as they meet at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, December 3, 2019. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel pose as they meet at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, December 3, 2019. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 17
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk during a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace, in London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk during a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace, in London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk during a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance, hosted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace, in London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
4 / 17
Tayyip Erdogan waves outside 10 Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, December 3, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

Tayyip Erdogan waves outside 10 Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, December 3, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Tayyip Erdogan waves outside 10 Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in London, December 3, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS
Close
5 / 17
Queen Elizabeth hosts a formal reception for the NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace in London, December 3, 2019. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth hosts a formal reception for the NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace in London, December 3, 2019. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Queen Elizabeth hosts a formal reception for the NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace in London, December 3, 2019. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 17
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and his husband Gauthier Destenay arrive for a reception at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and his husband Gauthier Destenay arrive for a reception at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and his husband Gauthier Destenay arrive for a reception at Downing Street ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 17
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir leaves Downing Street after attending a reception in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir leaves Downing Street after attending a reception in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir leaves Downing Street after attending a reception in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Close
8 / 17
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic leaves Downing Street after attending a reception in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic leaves Downing Street after attending a reception in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic leaves Downing Street after attending a reception in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Close
9 / 17
Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at Clarence House to meet Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla ahead of the NATO alliance summit, in London, December 3, 2019. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at Clarence House to meet Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla ahead of the NATO alliance summit, in London, December 3, 2019. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Donald Trump and Melania Trump arrive at Clarence House to meet Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla ahead of the NATO alliance summit, in London, December 3, 2019. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS
Close
10 / 17
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for a reception in Downing Street, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for a reception in Downing Street, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for a reception in Downing Street, ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
11 / 17
Donald Trump and Melania Trump are seen together with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth, in London, December 3, 2019. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are seen together with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth, in London, December 3, 2019. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Donald Trump and Melania Trump are seen together with Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth, in London, December 3, 2019. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Close
12 / 17
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg and her husband Sindre Finnes are greeted by Deputy Master of The Household Lt Col Anthony Charles Richards as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a reception in London, December 3, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg and her husband Sindre Finnes are greeted by Deputy Master of The Household Lt Col Anthony Charles Richards as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a reception in London, December 3, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg and her husband Sindre Finnes are greeted by Deputy Master of The Household Lt Col Anthony Charles Richards as they arrive at Buckingham Palace for a reception in London, December 3, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 17
Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Prince Charles and Camilla ahead of the NATO alliance summit, at Clarence House, in London, December 3, 2019. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Prince Charles and Camilla ahead of the NATO alliance summit, at Clarence House, in London, December 3, 2019. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet with Prince Charles and Camilla ahead of the NATO alliance summit, at Clarence House, in London, December 3, 2019. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 17
Czech President Milos Zeman arrives at Buckingham Palace for a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance in London, December 3, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

Czech President Milos Zeman arrives at Buckingham Palace for a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance in London, December 3, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Czech President Milos Zeman arrives at Buckingham Palace for a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance in London, December 3, 2019. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS
Close
15 / 17
Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata arrive for a reception at Downing Street in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata arrive for a reception at Downing Street in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Poland's President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata arrive for a reception at Downing Street in London, December 3, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 17
Queen Elizabeth walks with Melania Trump during a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance in London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Queen Elizabeth walks with Melania Trump during a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance in London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Queen Elizabeth walks with Melania Trump during a reception to mark 70 years of the NATO Alliance in London, December 3, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Next Slideshows

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

2:15pm EST
Greta Thunberg reaches Europe on way to climate summit

Greta Thunberg reaches Europe on way to climate summit

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Lisbon after crossing the Atlantic from New York aboard a catamaran ahead of her appearance at a summit in Madrid to...

10:20am EST
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

9:15am EST
Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos this year.

Dec 02 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Greta Thunberg reaches Europe on way to climate summit

Greta Thunberg reaches Europe on way to climate summit

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Lisbon after crossing the Atlantic from New York aboard a catamaran ahead of her appearance at a summit in Madrid to demand urgent action on global warming.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Stars arrive for British Fashion Awards

Stars arrive for British Fashion Awards

Celebrities and fashionistas walk the red carpet for the 2019 British Fashion Awards in London.

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Pictures of the year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment photos this year.

Week in sports

Week in sports

A selection of some of our top sports photos from the past week.

Thousands take to Hong Kong streets in fresh protests

Thousands take to Hong Kong streets in fresh protests

After a rare lull in demonstrations following district elections, thousands protested in the Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district following a "thanksgiving" march by hundreds to the U.S. consulate to show gratitude for U.S. support.

Mourning after London Bridge stabbing attack

Mourning after London Bridge stabbing attack

London held a vigil for two people killed near London Bridge by a convicted terrorist who had been released early from prison, an incident that thrust criminal justice to the center of a campaign 10 days before a national election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast