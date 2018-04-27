Edition:
Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as both of them arrive for the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

People hold the Korean unification flag during the inter-Korean summit, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Also at the meeting are South Korea's National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon (L), Blue House Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok (3rd L), North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong (R) and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho (3rd R). Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV

People post goodwill messages on a board featuring the shape of the Korean peninsula outside City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for talks at the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcome ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

People wave South Korean flags as a convoy transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in leaves the Presidential Blue House for the inter-Korean summit in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Supporters hold South Korean flags and signs while waiting for a convoy transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to leave the Presidential Blue House for the inter-Korean summit, in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Supporters hold South Korean flags while waiting for a convoy transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to leave the Presidential Blue House for the inter-Korean summit, in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcome ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in look at a painting of Mount Kumgang during the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV

South Korean flags and a flower is seen waved by people as a convoy transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in leaves the Presidential Blue House for the inter-Korean summit in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People watch a TV showing a live broadcast of the inter-Korean summit, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with...

Apr 26 2018
Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of...

Apr 26 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 26 2018
Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island

Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island

Tourists and non-residents will be denied entry and boats will be barred from going within 1.8 miles of the island as it undergoes a process of rehabilitation,...

Apr 26 2018

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Bill Cosby convicted in sexual assault retrial

Comedian Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004, and faces up to 10 years in prison for each of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The first trial end in a mistrial last June when the jury could not come to a verdict.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island

Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island

Tourists and non-residents will be denied entry and boats will be barred from going within 1.8 miles of the island as it undergoes a process of rehabilitation, for which a complete plan has yet to be drafted.

Commoners who married into royalty

Commoners who married into royalty

Everyday people who wed into royalty.

Macron's state visit with Trump

Macron's state visit with Trump

French President Emmanuel Macron makes a three-day state visit to the United States in a high-stakes bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

Venezuela's education crisis

Venezuela's education crisis

Nearly 3 million children are missing some or all classes in Venezuela, according to a study by universities, amid a deepening economic crisis.

Celebrities in wax

Celebrities in wax

Wax sculptures of famous faces.

