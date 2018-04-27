Leaders of two Koreas meet at historic summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as both of them arrive for the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host...more
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool...more
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
People hold the Korean unification flag during the inter-Korean summit, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Also at the meeting are South Korea's National...more
People post goodwill messages on a board featuring the shape of the Korean peninsula outside City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive for talks at the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host Broadcaster via REUTERS TV
People wave South Korean flags as a convoy transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in leaves the Presidential Blue House for the inter-Korean summit in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters hold South Korean flags and signs while waiting for a convoy transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to leave the Presidential Blue House for the inter-Korean summit, in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Supporters hold South Korean flags while waiting for a convoy transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in to leave the Presidential Blue House for the inter-Korean summit, in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in look at a painting of Mount Kumgang during the inter-Korean summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video, South Korea April 27, 2018. Host...more
South Korean flags and a flower is seen waved by people as a convoy transporting South Korean President Moon Jae-in leaves the Presidential Blue House for the inter-Korean summit in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People watch a TV showing a live broadcast of the inter-Korean summit, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrive at the Peace House in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via...more
