Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 452nd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 29, 2018. Extreme sports might seem like a modern innovation for adrenaline junkies, but in the ancient Bosnian town of Mostar,...more
A man jumps from the Old Bridge. At just 16, debutant Emil Petrovic is the youngest participant in this year's contest, the 452nd held on the gravity-defying white bridge that arches over the Neretva River through a point 24 meters (79 feet) above...more
The graceful Ottoman-era Old Bridge that gives the city its name was finished in 1566 or 1567 and stood until Bosnian Croat artillery destroyed it in 1993, during the Bosnian War. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it was rebuilt in 2004. REUTERS/Dado...more
The first written account of young men leaping off Stari Most into the rushing waters of the Neretva comes from the 17th century Ottoman explorer Mehmed Zilli, known as Evliya Celebi, who traveled the empire for 40 years, recording his observations...more
Celebi wrote that, when seen from a distance, the bridge "looks round like a bow out of which an arrow has just flown, and the bow froze." He said that the divers "run up before jumping from the bridge, fall down into the river and fly through the...more
To this day, the 'swallow dive' that Celebi celebrated is still performed by Mostar's divers. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Emil Petrovic, 16, jumps from the Old Bridge, taking the safer option by jumping in feet-first. "It's a fantastic feeling," he said after emerging from the chilly emerald water to cheers of relief and admiration from the crowd. "I wanted to preserve...more
A man jumps from the Old Bridge. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man jumps from the Old Bridge. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man jumps from the Old Bridge. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man jumps from the Old Bridge. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man jumps from the Old Bridge. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man jumps from the Old Bridge. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
