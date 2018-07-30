Leap of courage off Bosnian bridge

Emil Petrovic, 16, jumps from the Old Bridge, taking the safer option by jumping in feet-first. "It's a fantastic feeling," he said after emerging from the chilly emerald water to cheers of relief and admiration from the crowd. "I wanted to preserve...more

Emil Petrovic, 16, jumps from the Old Bridge, taking the safer option by jumping in feet-first. "It's a fantastic feeling," he said after emerging from the chilly emerald water to cheers of relief and admiration from the crowd. "I wanted to preserve the tradition -- but also to show that I'm grown-up and brave," he said, adding that he had wanted to compete last year, but his mother said 'no'. "This time, my father persuaded her, and they are both proud." REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close