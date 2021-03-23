Learning together apart: Students and teachers adapt to altered schooling
10-year-old Fiammetta attends her online lessons surrounded by her family's herd of goats in Caldes, northern Italy, March 2021. Martina Valentini - Val di Sole press office
Fourth and Fifth grade music teacher Virgilio Joven plays the violin while teaching a virtual music class at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the lockdown eases in Fulham, London, Britain, June 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Professor Gaston Siano welcomes his students during the first day of in person classes in Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Schoolchildren swab and test themselves for COVID-19 in the classroom at South Boston Catholic Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, January 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
Students wear protective face masks as they have their temperature checked before entering a class in Peshawar, Pakistan, September 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Teacher Jessica Crane greets her first grade students virtually from her classroom at the Kelly Elementary School on the first day of the new school year, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, September 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany, August 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Students keep a safe distance while they wait to enter a class as schools reopen in Karachi, Pakistan, September 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. elbow bumps student Nataly Gonzalez-Berrios during an in-person hybrid learning day at the Mount Vernon Community School in Alexandria, Virginia, March 2021. REUTERS/Tom...more
Direction markers are seen on a stairwell before students return to school in Mungia, Spain, August 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West
Elementary students sit in a classroom using plastics to separate desks in West Sumatra province, Indonesia, July 2020. Antara Foto/Iggoy el Fitra/ via REUTERS
Students wearing protective face masks attend their class under the trees as they maintain social distancing outside their school in Gund on the outskirts of Srinagar, September 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
First graders stand on marks for social distancing during a ceremony to mark the start of the new school year in Kyiv, Ukraine, September 2020. REUTERS/ Gleb Garanich
Primary school pupils wear protective masks during their first day of school in Belgrade, Serbia, September 2020. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
A student wearing a protective face mask stands on a mark for social distancing at a classroom in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan, July 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A student of Sam Khok school sits inside an old ballot box repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopened in Thailand, July 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a social distancing rehearsal ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Students respect social distancing in the courtyard at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Students wearing protective face masks respect social distancing as they walk past lockers at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France, May 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Students wearing protective masks talk while practicing social distancing at the courtyard of a secondary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China, May 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium, May 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy, May 2020. REUTERS/Massimo...more
A shelf with books and games which could not be used by children is protected by tape in a classroom in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire near Nantes, France, May 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice as a small part of French children head back to their schools, May 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium, May 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France, May 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France, May 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A sign reading 'Keep your distance' above toilets at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada, May 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A child wearing a face mask disinfects her hands as she arrives at a primary school in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria, May 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Employees install signs on the floor to help children respect social distancing at a primary school on the eve of its reopening in Nice, France, May 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Signs to maintain social disctancing are seen on the ground in the courtyard at a private school during its reopening near Nantes, France, May 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
