Pictures | Mon Aug 10, 2020 | 12:43am EDT

Lebanese protest government as anger over Beirut blast grows

A demonstrator gestures during a protest following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Demonstrators are seen during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A photographer takes cover as policemen withdraw while demonstrators throw stones during a protest following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Tear gas is fired by police towards demonstrators during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A demonstrator uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister to riot police, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Police officers are seen during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A demonstrator walks towards Lebanese riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A demonstrator throws a rock during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Protesters run away from security forces, in front of a burning building during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by police during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest, following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Demonstrators run to take cover from tear gas fired by police during a protest, following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A demonstrator gestures with his middle fingers as a truck is seen on fire during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
An injured demonstrator is evacuated during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A wounded man is seen during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
An injured man is helped during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Rescuers assist demonstrators during a protest, following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Demonstrators chant slogans outside the premises of the Lebanese foreign ministry during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Demonstrators try to break a fence during a protest following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A demonstrator hurls stones at riot police during a protest, following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A demonstrator looks at police as he hides behind an improvised shield during a protest following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Lebanon, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Security forces are seen in the background during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Demonstrators hurl stones during a protest, following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Issam Abdallah

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A demonstrator destroys the facade panel during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
Demonstrators take part in a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A man gestures during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2020
A truck is seen on fire as people protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020.REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Riot police fire tear gas at demonstrators during a protest, following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A demonstrator runs for cover after throwing stones at riot police with a tennis racket, during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A demonstrator waves the Lebanese flag in front of riot police during a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A wounded demonstrator is carried into an ambulance during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Demonstrators gather in a building during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Demonstrators gather outside the premises of the Lebanese foreign ministry during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A demonstrator steps on a picture of Lebanese President Michel Aoun, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ellen Francis

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
A demonstrator hurls stones during a protest following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
Riot police members run after demonstrators during a protest near the parliament building following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut, Lebanon August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2020
