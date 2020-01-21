Edition:
Lebanon security forces clash with protesters

Fireworks are set off in front of police officers standing in position behind riot shields during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. Unrest in the capital has deepened the multi-faceted crisis sweeping Lebanon as it grapples with financial strains that have sunk the currency, pushed up prices and driven banks to impose capital controls. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2020. Lebanese security forces fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas on Sunday to try to break up stone-throwing protesters in Beirut, which has been rocked by some of the worst violence since unrest erupted in October. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A demonstrator holds the Lebanese flag during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Riot police restrain a protestor during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Lebanese army soldiers run past a damaged Alfa shop during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards an economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A riot police officer aims a shotgun with rubber bullets during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A demonstrator is carried on a stretcher during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A demonstrator attends a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Fireworks are set off in front of police officers standing in postion behind riot shields during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Riot police restrain a protestor during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Riot police stand in position behind riot shields during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Riot police walk together during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Demonstrators are hit by water canon during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A demonstrator throws a stone during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Demonstrators are hit by water canon during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
