Lebanon security forces clash with protesters

Fireworks are set off in front of police officers standing in position behind riot shields during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 18, 2020. Unrest in the capital has deepened the multi-faceted crisis sweeping Lebanon as it grapples with financial strains that have sunk the currency, pushed up prices and driven banks to impose capital controls. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

