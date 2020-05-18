Edition:
Pictures | Mon May 18, 2020

Legislators brawl in Hong Kong

Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. A brawl broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in a row over procedures with the leadership of a key committee at stake. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislators Chan Chi-chuen and Chu Hoi-dick scuffle with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Lam Cheuk-ting tears the paper of Rule of Procedure during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislators Lam Cheuk-ting, Jeremy Tam Man-ho and &nbsp;Alvin Yeung scuffle with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Hui Chi-fung is being taken away by security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislators shout slogans during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Hui Chi-fung scuffles with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislators are being taken away by security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick is being taken away by security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Alvin Yeung (L) scuffles with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Pan-democratic legislator Hui Chi-fung (C) scuffles with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Students graduate in a pandemic

Students graduate in a pandemic

Next Slideshows

Students graduate in a pandemic

Students graduate in a pandemic

The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

10:40am EDT
Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

May 15 2020
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 15 2020
More countries ease lockdown restrictions

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and India are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions.

May 15 2020

