Legislators brawl in Hong Kong

Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. A brawl broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in a row over procedures with the leadership of a key committee at stake. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

