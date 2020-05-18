Legislators brawl in Hong Kong
Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick scuffles with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. A brawl broke out on Monday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in a row over procedures with...more
Pan-democratic legislators Chan Chi-chuen and Chu Hoi-dick scuffle with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Lam Cheuk-ting tears the paper of Rule of Procedure during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security during Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislators Lam Cheuk-ting, Jeremy Tam Man-ho and Alvin Yeung scuffle with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Hui Chi-fung is being taken away by security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislators shout slogans during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislators scuffle with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Hui Chi-fung scuffles with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislators are being taken away by security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Chu Hoi-dick is being taken away by security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Alvin Yeung (L) scuffles with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pan-democratic legislator Hui Chi-fung (C) scuffles with security during a Legislative Council’s House Committee meeting, in Hong Kong, May 18. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
